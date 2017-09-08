Friday’s Time Schedule

501.5
By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 8:15 am 09/08/2017 08:15am
All Times EDT
TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 11 Oklahoma State at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

BASEBALL

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

