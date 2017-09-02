Flores leaves game after fouling ball off face

501.5
By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 9:24 pm 09/02/2017 09:24pm
HOUSTON (AP) — New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores left Saturday night’s game against the Houston Astros after fouling a ball off his face.

Flores was batting in the fourth inning when he fouled a ball from pitcher Brad Peacock and it smashed into his face. He immediately dropped to his knees and trainers and manager Terry Collins rushed to check on him.

Blood was flowing out of his nose and a trainer placed a towel over it as Flores writhed in pain. He remained on the field for a couple of minutes before being helped to the dugout as the towel became soaked with blood.

There was no immediate word on his injury.

Flores hit a grand slam in the Mets’ 12-8 loss to the Astros in the opener of the day-night doubleheader.

