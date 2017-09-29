201.5
Dozier leads wild card-bound Twins to 6-3 win over Tigers

By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 11:48 pm 09/29/2017 11:48pm
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier, left, stumbles after crossing second base as Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado waits for the throw on Dozier's double, during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Minneapolis. Dozier made it back to second safely. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brian Dozier marked Minnesota’s return home after clinching a wild card on the road with a handful of highlights, hitting a three-run homer in the second inning to spur the Twins to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in three runs, helping the Twins bail Kyle Gibson out of a 3-0 deficit after an RBI triple by Alex Presley and a two-run home run by Nicholas Castellanos.

Gibson was removed after 4 2/3 innings, so Jose Berrios (14-8) was credited with the win after recording four outs in a tuneup relief outing. Matt Belisle notched his ninth save with a perfect ninth inning for the Twins, who will visit New York or Boston on Tuesday in the AL wild-card game.

