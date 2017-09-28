201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 10, Padres 0

Dodgers 10, Padres 0

By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 1:07 am 09/28/2017 01:07am
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Asuaje 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268
Myers 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
c-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Villanueva 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Solarte ss-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Blash lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .216
Richard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .123
a-Cordoba ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .210
Totals 30 0 3 0 3 14
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
1-Granderson pr-lf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .210
Seager ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .295
Farmer 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .321
Thompson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .109
Bellinger 1b 3 0 0 1 0 3 .269
Segedin 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Hernandez lf-cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .214
b-Pederson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Forsythe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232
Barnes c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .292
Puig rf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .262
Culberson ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Hill p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .111
McCarthy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .043
d-Grandal ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 34 10 12 10 3 9
San Diego 000 000 000— 0 3 2
Los Angeles 214 012 00x—10 12 1

a-struck out for Richard in the 6th. b-flied out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-struck out for Stammen in the 8th. d-singled for McCarthy in the 8th.

1-ran for Taylor in the 1st.

E_Solarte (10), Blash (5), Culberson (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Solarte (20), Barnes 2 (15). HR_Puig (27), off Richard; Granderson (26), off Yates; Seager (22), off Yates. RBIs_Seager (76), Bellinger (96), Hernandez (36), Forsythe (37), Barnes 2 (38), Puig 2 (72), Hill (4), Granderson (64). SF_Bellinger. S_Richard.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Margot, Blash, Hedges); Los Angeles 1 (Seager). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Los Angeles 5 for 8.

Runners moved up_Puig. GIDP_Farmer, Culberson.

DP_San Diego 2 (Asuaje, Cordoba, Solarte), (Cordoba, Asuaje, Solarte).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard, L, 8-15 5 8 8 6 3 7 107 4.79
Yates 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 3.97
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.06
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.18
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 12-8 7 2 0 0 2 10 93 3.32
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 3.77
Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.34

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, James Hoye; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:42. A_47,273 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

