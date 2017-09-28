Dodgers 10, Padres 0

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Asuaje 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Villanueva 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Solarte ss-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Blash lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Richard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.123
|a-Cordoba ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|1-Granderson pr-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.210
|Seager ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Farmer 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Thompson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.269
|Segedin 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Hernandez lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|b-Pederson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Barnes c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Culberson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hill p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|McCarthy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.043
|d-Grandal ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|3
|9
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|2
|Los Angeles
|214
|012
|00x—10
|12
|1
a-struck out for Richard in the 6th. b-flied out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-struck out for Stammen in the 8th. d-singled for McCarthy in the 8th.
1-ran for Taylor in the 1st.
E_Solarte (10), Blash (5), Culberson (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Solarte (20), Barnes 2 (15). HR_Puig (27), off Richard; Granderson (26), off Yates; Seager (22), off Yates. RBIs_Seager (76), Bellinger (96), Hernandez (36), Forsythe (37), Barnes 2 (38), Puig 2 (72), Hill (4), Granderson (64). SF_Bellinger. S_Richard.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Margot, Blash, Hedges); Los Angeles 1 (Seager). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Los Angeles 5 for 8.
Runners moved up_Puig. GIDP_Farmer, Culberson.
DP_San Diego 2 (Asuaje, Cordoba, Solarte), (Cordoba, Asuaje, Solarte).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard, L, 8-15
|5
|8
|8
|6
|3
|7
|107
|4.79
|Yates
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.97
|Stammen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.06
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.18
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 12-8
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|93
|3.32
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.77
|Jansen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.34
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, James Hoye; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:42. A_47,273 (56,000).
