Dodgers 10, Padres 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Asuaje 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268 Myers 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Villanueva 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Solarte ss-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Blash lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213 Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .216 Richard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .123 a-Cordoba ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .210 Totals 30 0 3 0 3 14

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 1-Granderson pr-lf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .210 Seager ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .295 Farmer 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .321 Thompson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .109 Bellinger 1b 3 0 0 1 0 3 .269 Segedin 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Hernandez lf-cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .214 b-Pederson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Forsythe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Barnes c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .292 Puig rf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .262 Culberson ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Hill p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .111 McCarthy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .043 d-Grandal ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 34 10 12 10 3 9

San Diego 000 000 000— 0 3 2 Los Angeles 214 012 00x—10 12 1

a-struck out for Richard in the 6th. b-flied out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-struck out for Stammen in the 8th. d-singled for McCarthy in the 8th.

1-ran for Taylor in the 1st.

E_Solarte (10), Blash (5), Culberson (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Solarte (20), Barnes 2 (15). HR_Puig (27), off Richard; Granderson (26), off Yates; Seager (22), off Yates. RBIs_Seager (76), Bellinger (96), Hernandez (36), Forsythe (37), Barnes 2 (38), Puig 2 (72), Hill (4), Granderson (64). SF_Bellinger. S_Richard.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Margot, Blash, Hedges); Los Angeles 1 (Seager). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Los Angeles 5 for 8.

Runners moved up_Puig. GIDP_Farmer, Culberson.

DP_San Diego 2 (Asuaje, Cordoba, Solarte), (Cordoba, Asuaje, Solarte).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richard, L, 8-15 5 8 8 6 3 7 107 4.79 Yates 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 3.97 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.06 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.18 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 12-8 7 2 0 0 2 10 93 3.32 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 3.77 Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.34

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, James Hoye; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:42. A_47,273 (56,000).

