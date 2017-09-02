501.5
Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 5

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 12:38 am 09/02/2017 12:38am
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .299
Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .239
Pollock cf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .267
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .317
Martinez rf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .275
Drury 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .269
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .257
Rosales ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .237
b-Fuentes ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Descalso ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .244
Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Negron 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walker p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .222
c-Marte ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Totals 34 9 10 8 7 9
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .340
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .305
Reynolds 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .272
Desmond lf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .285
Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .242
Lucroy c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Story ss 4 0 1 3 0 1 .231
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .163
a-Tauchman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-McMahon ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 8 12
Arizona 111 001 500—9 10 1
Colorado 000 002 300—5 8 3

a-walked for Freeland in the 4th. b-singled for Rosales in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Walker in the 6th. d-walked for Rosscup in the 6th. e-homered for Hoover in the 7th. f-lined out for Dunn in the 7th.

E_Iannetta (6), Reynolds (6), Lucroy (3), Ottavino (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Martinez (19), Rosales (15), LeMahieu (24), Gonzalez 2 (24), Story (23). 3B_Pollock (6). HR_Descalso (9), off Dunn. RBIs_Pollock (30), Martinez (69), Lamb (97), Walker (4), Fuentes (7), Descalso 3 (45), Gonzalez 2 (43), Story 3 (63). SB_Pollock (18), Lamb (5). SF_Martinez, Story.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Peralta); Colorado 6 (Blackmon, LeMahieu, Desmond, Gonzalez 2, Valaika). RISP_Arizona 5 for 12; Colorado 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Drury, Story, Lucroy, Gonzalez. GIDP_Peralta, Martinez, LeMahieu.

DP_Arizona 1 (Goldschmidt, Marte); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Reynolds), (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, W, 8-7 5 3 0 0 3 10 93 3.42
Hernandez 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 9 2.91
De La Rosa 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.47
Hoover, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.24
Bracho 0 1 3 3 2 0 14 6.75
Chafin 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.13
Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 1.31
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.44
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 11-9 4 5 3 3 3 4 74 3.89
Estevez 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 29 6.45
Rosscup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 8.31
Ottavino 2-3 0 3 3 3 1 24 5.40
Dunn 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 4.53
Oberg 2 0 0 0 0 2 18 5.55

De La Rosa pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Bracho pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hoover 2-0, Chafin 3-3, Bradley 1-0, Rosscup 2-0, Dunn 2-2. HBP_De La Rosa (Blackmon). WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:48. A_29,628 (50,398).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

