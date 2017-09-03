501.5
Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 1

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 6:36 pm 09/03/2017 06:36pm
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .299
Marte ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .265
Lamb 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .255
Iannetta c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .243
Drury 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .271
Fuentes cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Negron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blanco lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246
Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .054
a-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Rosales 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Totals 36 5 9 5 0 11
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .314
Gonzalez rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .241
Blackmon cf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .340
Parra lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .338
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
McMahon 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182
c-Arenado ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Valaika 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Wolters c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .239
d-Amarista ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Marquez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Totals 30 1 5 1 6 12
Arizona 001 003 010—5 9 0
Colorado 000 010 000—1 5 1

a-grounded out for Godley in the 7th. b-flied out for Oberg in the 7th. c-struck out for McMahon in the 8th. d-grounded out for Wolters in the 9th. e-grounded out for Holland in the 9th.

E_Valaika (3). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 9. 2B_Peralta (25), Iannetta (16). HR_Marte (5), off Marquez; Drury (11), off Marquez; Iannetta (14), off Estevez. RBIs_Peralta (45), Marte (15), Iannetta (33), Drury 2 (56), Blackmon (85). S_Godley, Marquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Lamb, Negron 2); Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Story, Valaika, Marquez 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Colorado 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Fuentes 2, LeMahieu, Parra. GIDP_Parra.

DP_Arizona 1 (Drury, Negron).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, W, 7-7 6 3 1 1 6 7 105 3.21
Barrett, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.12
McFarland, H, 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 9 5.21
Sherfy, S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, L, 10-6 6 6 4 4 0 9 97 4.26
Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.44
Rosscup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 7.71
Estevez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 6.65
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.88

McFarland pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sherfy 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:13. A_33,838 (50,398).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Advertiser Content


