Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Marte ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Iannetta c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Drury 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Fuentes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Negron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blanco lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.054
|a-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Rosales 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|0
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Gonzalez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.241
|Blackmon cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|McMahon 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|c-Arenado ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Valaika 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|d-Amarista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Marquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|6
|12
|Arizona
|001
|003
|010—5
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Godley in the 7th. b-flied out for Oberg in the 7th. c-struck out for McMahon in the 8th. d-grounded out for Wolters in the 9th. e-grounded out for Holland in the 9th.
E_Valaika (3). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 9. 2B_Peralta (25), Iannetta (16). HR_Marte (5), off Marquez; Drury (11), off Marquez; Iannetta (14), off Estevez. RBIs_Peralta (45), Marte (15), Iannetta (33), Drury 2 (56), Blackmon (85). S_Godley, Marquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Lamb, Negron 2); Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Story, Valaika, Marquez 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Colorado 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Fuentes 2, LeMahieu, Parra. GIDP_Parra.
DP_Arizona 1 (Drury, Negron).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, W, 7-7
|6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|7
|105
|3.21
|Barrett, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.12
|McFarland, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.21
|Sherfy, S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, L, 10-6
|6
|6
|4
|4
|0
|9
|97
|4.26
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.44
|Rosscup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7.71
|Estevez
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|6.65
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.88
McFarland pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sherfy 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:13. A_33,838 (50,398).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.