Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Blanco lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Descalso 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Marte ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Herrmann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|a-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|0
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tomlinson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Pence rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Hernandez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|c-Parker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Posey 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Slater lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Calixte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Samardzija p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|b-Span ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|1
|0
|11
|Arizona
|010
|000
|200—3
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Ray in the 8th. b-flied out for Samardzija in the 8th. c-lined out for Hernandez in the 9th.
E_Ray (1). LOB_Arizona 2, San Francisco 3. 2B_Pollock (32), Herrmann (7), Panik (26), Pence (13). 3B_Descalso (4). RBIs_Descalso (49), Pollock 2 (42), Pence (61).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Ray 2); San Francisco 2 (Hundley 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; San Francisco 2 for 6.
GIDP_Panik.
DP_Arizona 1 (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 14-5
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|10
|101
|2.74
|Bradley, H, 23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.20
|Rodney, S, 37-43
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.59
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, L, 9-14
|8
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|106
|4.42
|Okert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.20
WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ben May; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:26. A_39,810 (41,915).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.