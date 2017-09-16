Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Blanco lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .309 Descalso 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248 Marte ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Pollock cf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .264 Herrmann c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .175 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260 a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 3 6 3 0 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tomlinson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Panik 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287 Pence rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .260 Hernandez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251 c-Parker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Posey 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315 Hundley c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .278 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Calixte cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Samardzija p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .100 b-Span ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Totals 32 2 6 1 0 11

Arizona 010 000 200—3 6 1 San Francisco 100 001 000—2 6 0

a-struck out for Ray in the 8th. b-flied out for Samardzija in the 8th. c-lined out for Hernandez in the 9th.

E_Ray (1). LOB_Arizona 2, San Francisco 3. 2B_Pollock (32), Herrmann (7), Panik (26), Pence (13). 3B_Descalso (4). RBIs_Descalso (49), Pollock 2 (42), Pence (61).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Ray 2); San Francisco 2 (Hundley 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; San Francisco 2 for 6.

GIDP_Panik.

DP_Arizona 1 (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 14-5 7 6 2 1 0 10 101 2.74 Bradley, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.20 Rodney, S, 37-43 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.59 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, L, 9-14 8 6 3 3 0 7 106 4.42 Okert 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.20

WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ben May; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:26. A_39,810 (41,915).

