Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 12:52 am 09/16/2017 12:52am
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Blanco lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .309
Descalso 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248
Marte ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Pollock cf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .264
Herrmann c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .175
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260
a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 0 8
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tomlinson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Panik 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287
Pence rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .260
Hernandez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251
c-Parker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Posey 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315
Hundley c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .278
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Calixte cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Samardzija p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .100
b-Span ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Totals 32 2 6 1 0 11
Arizona 010 000 200—3 6 1
San Francisco 100 001 000—2 6 0

a-struck out for Ray in the 8th. b-flied out for Samardzija in the 8th. c-lined out for Hernandez in the 9th.

E_Ray (1). LOB_Arizona 2, San Francisco 3. 2B_Pollock (32), Herrmann (7), Panik (26), Pence (13). 3B_Descalso (4). RBIs_Descalso (49), Pollock 2 (42), Pence (61).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Ray 2); San Francisco 2 (Hundley 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; San Francisco 2 for 6.

GIDP_Panik.

DP_Arizona 1 (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 14-5 7 6 2 1 0 10 101 2.74
Bradley, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.20
Rodney, S, 37-43 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.59
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, L, 9-14 8 6 3 3 0 7 106 4.42
Okert 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.20

WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ben May; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:26. A_39,810 (41,915).

