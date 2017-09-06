Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Negron lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Fuentes ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Iannetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|1-Herrmann pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Martinez rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Descalso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Rosales 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|c-Lamb ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Marte ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Greinke p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Peralta ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Totals
|34
|3
|4
|1
|9
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Granderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|e-Seager ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Ethier lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Ryu p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|Arizona
|000
|100
|000
|2—3
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|6
|1
a-struck out for Negron in the 7th. b-struck out for Stripling in the 8th. c-popped out for Rosales in the 9th. d-walked for Bradley in the 9th. e-singled for Gonzalez in the 10th.
1-ran for Iannetta in the 10th.
E_Grandal (7). LOB_Arizona 10, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Martinez (20), Descalso (15). HR_Grandal (19), off Greinke. RBIs_Descalso (46), Grandal (51). SB_Marte (2). CS_Bellinger (3). S_Ryu.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Greinke 2, Fuentes, Lamb); Los Angeles 3 (Taylor, Ethier, Ryu). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Descalso, Forsythe. FIDP_Granderson. GIDP_Descalso, Forsythe.
DP_Arizona 2 (Drury, Marte, Descalso), (Pollock, Marte); Los Angeles 1 (Ryu, Taylor, Gonzalez).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|101
|3.01
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.27
|Hernandez, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.81
|Rodney, S, 35-40
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|6
|3
|1
|1
|5
|7
|100
|3.59
|Stripling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.15
|Jansen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|1.19
|Baez, L, 3-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|17
|2.57
|Watson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.64
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0. WP_Greinke.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:42. A_47,039 (56,000).
