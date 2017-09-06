501.5
Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 2:02 am 09/06/2017 02:02am
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Negron lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
a-Fuentes ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 2 1 .240
1-Herrmann pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .171
Pollock cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .266
Martinez rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .284
Drury 2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .268
Descalso 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .243
Rosales 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
c-Lamb ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Marte ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267
Greinke p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Peralta ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Totals 34 3 4 1 9 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Granderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .329
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Grandal c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .257
Gonzalez 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248
e-Seager ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .311
Ethier lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .111
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Ryu p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 8
Arizona 000 100 000 2—3 4 0
Los Angeles 000 010 000 0—1 6 1

a-struck out for Negron in the 7th. b-struck out for Stripling in the 8th. c-popped out for Rosales in the 9th. d-walked for Bradley in the 9th. e-singled for Gonzalez in the 10th.

1-ran for Iannetta in the 10th.

E_Grandal (7). LOB_Arizona 10, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Martinez (20), Descalso (15). HR_Grandal (19), off Greinke. RBIs_Descalso (46), Grandal (51). SB_Marte (2). CS_Bellinger (3). S_Ryu.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Greinke 2, Fuentes, Lamb); Los Angeles 3 (Taylor, Ethier, Ryu). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Descalso, Forsythe. FIDP_Granderson. GIDP_Descalso, Forsythe.

DP_Arizona 2 (Drury, Marte, Descalso), (Pollock, Marte); Los Angeles 1 (Ryu, Taylor, Gonzalez).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 7 4 1 1 1 6 101 3.01
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.27
Hernandez, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.81
Rodney, S, 35-40 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 4.25
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 6 3 1 1 5 7 100 3.59
Stripling 2 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.15
Jansen 1 1 0 0 1 2 28 1.19
Baez, L, 3-4 1-3 0 2 0 2 0 17 2.57
Watson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.64

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0. WP_Greinke.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:42. A_47,039 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

