Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Lamb 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.280
|Descalso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Marte ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Walker p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|b-Rosales ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Forsythe 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|g-Seager ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Culberson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Utley 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|c-Barnes ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Pederson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|d-Hernandez ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Ethier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ravin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Cingrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Arizona
|010
|000
|200—3
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Maeda in the 5th. b-doubled for Walker in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Utley in the 7th. d-grounded out for Pederson in the 7th. e-grounded out for De La Rosa in the 8th. f-struck out for Ravin in the 8th. g-grounded out for Forsythe in the 8th.
E_Bradley (1), Taylor (10). LOB_Arizona 11, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Walker (1), Rosales (16), Taylor (33). RBIs_Descalso (47), Walker (5), Rosales (35), Bellinger (83). SB_Pollock (19). CS_Puig (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Peralta, Descalso 3, Pollock 2, Walker); Los Angeles 2 (Grandal, Seager). RISP_Arizona 2 for 14; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lamb, Granderson. GIDP_Utley, Hernandez.
DP_Arizona 2 (Walker, Marte, Descalso), (Lamb, Drury, Descalso).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 9-7
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|99
|3.33
|De La Rosa, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.37
|Bradley, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.25
|Rodney, S, 36-41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.17
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|8
|85
|4.02
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.12
|Avilan, L, 2-2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|3.02
|Ravin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.40
|Cingrani
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.79
Inherited runners-scored_Ravin 3-0. HBP_Avilan (Descalso), De La Rosa (Barnes). WP_Maeda.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:18. A_48,612 (56,000).
