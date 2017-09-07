Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .297 Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .240 Lamb 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .280 Descalso 1b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .241 Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Marte ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273 Walker p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .234 b-Rosales ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .240 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 3 8 3 4 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .302 Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .327 Forsythe 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230 g-Seager ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Culberson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Puig rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Utley 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .232 c-Barnes ph-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Pederson cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217 d-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 a-Ethier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 1 4 1 3 7

Arizona 010 000 200—3 8 1 Los Angeles 100 000 000—1 4 1

a-struck out for Maeda in the 5th. b-doubled for Walker in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Utley in the 7th. d-grounded out for Pederson in the 7th. e-grounded out for De La Rosa in the 8th. f-struck out for Ravin in the 8th. g-grounded out for Forsythe in the 8th.

E_Bradley (1), Taylor (10). LOB_Arizona 11, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Walker (1), Rosales (16), Taylor (33). RBIs_Descalso (47), Walker (5), Rosales (35), Bellinger (83). SB_Pollock (19). CS_Puig (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Peralta, Descalso 3, Pollock 2, Walker); Los Angeles 2 (Grandal, Seager). RISP_Arizona 2 for 14; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lamb, Granderson. GIDP_Utley, Hernandez.

DP_Arizona 2 (Walker, Marte, Descalso), (Lamb, Drury, Descalso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 9-7 6 4 1 1 3 4 99 3.33 De La Rosa, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.37 Bradley, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.25 Rodney, S, 36-41 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.17 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 5 4 1 0 1 8 85 4.02 Fields 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.12 Avilan, L, 2-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 23 3.02 Ravin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.40 Cingrani 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 4.79

Inherited runners-scored_Ravin 3-0. HBP_Avilan (Descalso), De La Rosa (Barnes). WP_Maeda.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:18. A_48,612 (56,000).

