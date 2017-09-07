501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 1:38 am 09/07/2017 01:38am
Share
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .297
Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .240
Lamb 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Martinez rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .280
Descalso 1b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .241
Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263
Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Marte ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273
Walker p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .234
b-Rosales ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .240
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 8 3 4 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .302
Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .209
Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .327
Forsythe 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230
g-Seager ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Culberson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Puig rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257
Utley 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .232
c-Barnes ph-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Pederson cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217
d-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
a-Ethier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 4 1 3 7
Arizona 010 000 200—3 8 1
Los Angeles 100 000 000—1 4 1

a-struck out for Maeda in the 5th. b-doubled for Walker in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Utley in the 7th. d-grounded out for Pederson in the 7th. e-grounded out for De La Rosa in the 8th. f-struck out for Ravin in the 8th. g-grounded out for Forsythe in the 8th.

E_Bradley (1), Taylor (10). LOB_Arizona 11, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Walker (1), Rosales (16), Taylor (33). RBIs_Descalso (47), Walker (5), Rosales (35), Bellinger (83). SB_Pollock (19). CS_Puig (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Peralta, Descalso 3, Pollock 2, Walker); Los Angeles 2 (Grandal, Seager). RISP_Arizona 2 for 14; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lamb, Granderson. GIDP_Utley, Hernandez.

DP_Arizona 2 (Walker, Marte, Descalso), (Lamb, Drury, Descalso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, W, 9-7 6 4 1 1 3 4 99 3.33
De La Rosa, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.37
Bradley, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.25
Rodney, S, 36-41 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.17
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 5 4 1 0 1 8 85 4.02
Fields 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.12
Avilan, L, 2-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 23 3.02
Ravin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.40
Cingrani 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 4.79

Inherited runners-scored_Ravin 3-0. HBP_Avilan (Descalso), De La Rosa (Barnes). WP_Maeda.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:18. A_48,612 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?