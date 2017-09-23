Diamondbacks 13, Marlins 11

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Yelich cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Ozuna lf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.309
|Bour 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.296
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nicolino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Dietrich 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|O’Grady p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tazawa p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGowan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|c-Telis ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|41
|11
|17
|10
|3
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Pollock cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.307
|Martinez rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|Iannetta c
|4
|2
|3
|8
|1
|0
|.257
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Marte ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Greinke p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Walker ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Descalso 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|38
|13
|15
|13
|6
|6
|Miami
|223
|110
|020—11
|17
|1
|Arizona
|340
|005
|01x—13
|15
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Guerra in the 3rd. b-homered for Hoover in the 6th. c-doubled for Chen in the 8th. d-flied out for Bradley in the 8th.
E_Rojas (10). LOB_Miami 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Gordon (19), Realmuto (30), Rojas (10), Telis (5), Peralta (29), Goldschmidt (34), Martinez (24), Marte (10), Greinke (4). HR_Ozuna (35), off Greinke; Bour (24), off Greinke; Ozuna (36), off Greinke; Iannetta (15), off Conley; Walker (1), off Garcia; Iannetta (16), off McGowan; Martinez (42), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Gordon (31), Stanton (121), Yelich (79), Ozuna 3 (118), Bour 3 (74), Rojas (20), Peralta (53), Martinez 2 (95), Iannetta 8 (42), Greinke (4), Walker (1). SB_Gordon (56). SF_Stanton. S_Conley, Greinke.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Gordon 2, Stanton, Rojas); Arizona 5 (Peralta, Pollock, Drury, Descalso 2). RISP_Miami 5 for 13; Arizona 7 for 11.
Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Rojas, Martinez.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Gordon, Bour); Arizona 1 (Marte, Drury, Goldschmidt).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Conley
|1
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|0
|36
|5.74
|Guerra
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.02
|O’Grady
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.08
|Tazawa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|4.92
|Garcia
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4.88
|McGowan, L, 8-2, BS, 2-2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|32
|4.72
|Chen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.82
|Steckenrider
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|27
|2.32
|Nicolino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.28
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|4
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|89
|3.18
|McFarland
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|5.50
|Hoover, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
|De La Rosa, H, 17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.38
|Sherfy, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Bradley, H, 25
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|1.41
|Rodney, S, 39-45
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.42
McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-2, McGowan 1-1, Nicolino 3-0, Hoover 1-0. WP_McFarland.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:54. A_34,588 (48,633).
