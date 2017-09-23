Diamondbacks 13, Marlins 11

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 6 1 3 1 0 0 .310 Stanton rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .277 Yelich cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .285 Ozuna lf 4 3 2 3 1 2 .309 Bour 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .296 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nicolino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Realmuto c 5 1 3 0 0 1 .280 Dietrich 3b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .244 Rojas ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .273 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 O’Grady p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tazawa p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 c-Telis ph-1b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .228 Totals 41 11 17 10 3 9

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .295 Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Goldschmidt 1b 3 3 2 0 2 1 .307 Martinez rf 4 3 3 2 1 0 .298 Iannetta c 4 2 3 8 1 0 .257 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 d-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .248 Marte ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .265 Greinke p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .210 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Walker ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Descalso 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Totals 38 13 15 13 6 6

Miami 223 110 020—11 17 1 Arizona 340 005 01x—13 15 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Guerra in the 3rd. b-homered for Hoover in the 6th. c-doubled for Chen in the 8th. d-flied out for Bradley in the 8th.

E_Rojas (10). LOB_Miami 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Gordon (19), Realmuto (30), Rojas (10), Telis (5), Peralta (29), Goldschmidt (34), Martinez (24), Marte (10), Greinke (4). HR_Ozuna (35), off Greinke; Bour (24), off Greinke; Ozuna (36), off Greinke; Iannetta (15), off Conley; Walker (1), off Garcia; Iannetta (16), off McGowan; Martinez (42), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Gordon (31), Stanton (121), Yelich (79), Ozuna 3 (118), Bour 3 (74), Rojas (20), Peralta (53), Martinez 2 (95), Iannetta 8 (42), Greinke (4), Walker (1). SB_Gordon (56). SF_Stanton. S_Conley, Greinke.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Gordon 2, Stanton, Rojas); Arizona 5 (Peralta, Pollock, Drury, Descalso 2). RISP_Miami 5 for 13; Arizona 7 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Rojas, Martinez.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Gordon, Bour); Arizona 1 (Marte, Drury, Goldschmidt).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Conley 1 2-3 6 7 7 1 0 36 5.74 Guerra 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 4.02 O’Grady 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.08 Tazawa 2 1 0 0 1 1 33 4.92 Garcia 0 1 2 1 0 0 4 4.88 McGowan, L, 8-2, BS, 2-2 1 2 3 3 1 2 32 4.72 Chen 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.82 Steckenrider 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 27 2.32 Nicolino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.28 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 4 9 8 8 2 3 89 3.18 McFarland 1 3 1 1 0 0 13 5.50 Hoover, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.86 De La Rosa, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.38 Sherfy, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Bradley, H, 25 1 3 2 2 0 1 22 1.41 Rodney, S, 39-45 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 4.42

McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-2, McGowan 1-1, Nicolino 3-0, Hoover 1-0. WP_McFarland.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:54. A_34,588 (48,633).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.