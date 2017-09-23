201.5
Diamondbacks 13, Marlins 11

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 2:02 am 09/23/2017 02:02am
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 6 1 3 1 0 0 .310
Stanton rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .277
Yelich cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .285
Ozuna lf 4 3 2 3 1 2 .309
Bour 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .296
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicolino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Realmuto c 5 1 3 0 0 1 .280
Dietrich 3b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .244
Rojas ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .273
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
O’Grady p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tazawa p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
c-Telis ph-1b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .228
Totals 41 11 17 10 3 9
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .295
Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Goldschmidt 1b 3 3 2 0 2 1 .307
Martinez rf 4 3 3 2 1 0 .298
Iannetta c 4 2 3 8 1 0 .257
Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
d-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .248
Marte ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .265
Greinke p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .210
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Walker ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Descalso 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Totals 38 13 15 13 6 6
Miami 223 110 020—11 17 1
Arizona 340 005 01x—13 15 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Guerra in the 3rd. b-homered for Hoover in the 6th. c-doubled for Chen in the 8th. d-flied out for Bradley in the 8th.

E_Rojas (10). LOB_Miami 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Gordon (19), Realmuto (30), Rojas (10), Telis (5), Peralta (29), Goldschmidt (34), Martinez (24), Marte (10), Greinke (4). HR_Ozuna (35), off Greinke; Bour (24), off Greinke; Ozuna (36), off Greinke; Iannetta (15), off Conley; Walker (1), off Garcia; Iannetta (16), off McGowan; Martinez (42), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Gordon (31), Stanton (121), Yelich (79), Ozuna 3 (118), Bour 3 (74), Rojas (20), Peralta (53), Martinez 2 (95), Iannetta 8 (42), Greinke (4), Walker (1). SB_Gordon (56). SF_Stanton. S_Conley, Greinke.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Gordon 2, Stanton, Rojas); Arizona 5 (Peralta, Pollock, Drury, Descalso 2). RISP_Miami 5 for 13; Arizona 7 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Rojas, Martinez.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Gordon, Bour); Arizona 1 (Marte, Drury, Goldschmidt).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Conley 1 2-3 6 7 7 1 0 36 5.74
Guerra 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 4.02
O’Grady 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.08
Tazawa 2 1 0 0 1 1 33 4.92
Garcia 0 1 2 1 0 0 4 4.88
McGowan, L, 8-2, BS, 2-2 1 2 3 3 1 2 32 4.72
Chen 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.82
Steckenrider 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 27 2.32
Nicolino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.28
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 4 9 8 8 2 3 89 3.18
McFarland 1 3 1 1 0 0 13 5.50
Hoover, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.86
De La Rosa, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.38
Sherfy, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Bradley, H, 25 1 3 2 2 0 1 22 1.41
Rodney, S, 39-45 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 4.42

McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-2, McGowan 1-1, Nicolino 3-0, Hoover 1-0. WP_McFarland.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:54. A_34,588 (48,633).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

