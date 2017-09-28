201.5
Delmonico’s homer in 10th lifts White Sox over Angels

By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 12:28 am 09/28/2017 12:28am
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, scores past Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado off a double by Nicky Delmonico during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Nicky Delmonico hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 6-4 victory Wednesday night that eliminated the Los Angeles Angels from playoff contention.

Delmonico, who had three hits and three RBIs, lifted his ninth homer to right field on a 2-1 pitch from Blake Parker (3-3), the fifth Angels reliever, after Avisail Garcia had led off the inning with a double.

Minnesota, which lost 4-2 at Cleveland, got the second AL wild card berth.

Jose Abreu continued his hot late-season hitting with two hits, and Tim Anderson and Willy Garcia both had an RBI.

Kole Calhoun crushed his 18th homer, a three-run shot that tied the game 3-all in the fifth. Andrelton Simmons had two hits and an RBI.

Danny Farquhar (4-2) the fourth White Sox reliever pitched 2/3 innings for the win.

Angels slugger Mike Trout struck out four times and walked once in five plate appearances.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

