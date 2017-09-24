201.5
Davis slugs 41st, Cotton goes 5 strong as A’s top Texas 8-1

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 7:11 pm 09/24/2017 07:11pm
Oakland Athletics pitcher Jharel Cotton works against the Texas Rangers in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis hit another big home run, Jharel Cotton pitched five shutout innings of one-hit ball and the Oakland Athletics extended their season-best winning streak to seven games with an 8-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Texas got swept over three games at an inopportune time. The Rangers entered the series in contention for the second AL wild card, but fell 5 1/2 games behind Minnesota with a week left in the season. The Twins swept Detroit over four games this weekend.

The Rangers have lost eight straight in Oakland and 10 of 15 overall.

Cotton (9-10) struck out six and allowed one walk as he won his fourth straight decision.

A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell took a knee during the national anthem for the second straight day. On Saturday, he became the first major league baseball player to participate in the protest movement.

Davis’ 41st home run, projected at 445 feet by Statcast, came on a 1-1 changeup from starter Martin Perez (12-12).

