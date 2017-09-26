Darvish delivers as Dodgers beat Padres 9-3 for 100th win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers reached 100 wins for the first time in 43 years, beating the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Monday night.

Logan Forsythe went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as the NL West champions moved 1½ games ahead of Cleveland for the best record in the majors and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Los Angeles (100-57) can secure home-field edge for the entire NL playoffs Tuesday with a win and a Washington loss.

Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers, who hadn’t reached the century mark since winning 102 regular-season games in 1974.

Darvish (10-12) was perfect through four innings and didn’t allow a hit until Hunter Renfroe doubled with one out in the fifth. The right-hander permitted one run while striking out nine and walking none.

Forsythe had a three-run double in the first and a solo homer in the third. Barnes went deep in the fifth.

Seeking their first World Series title since 1988, the Dodgers acquired Darvish just before the July 31 trade deadline. He has been up and down since coming over from Texas, but Monday’s performance was exactly the stuff Los Angeles is looking for when the postseason starts next week.

Struggling reliever Pedro Baez pitched a scoreless ninth for the Dodgers.

Padres starter Travis Wood (4-7) allowed six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four.

LATE AND LEFT OUT

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig arrived late to the ballpark for a scheduled workout and was benched by manager Dave Roberts. Puig was not in the lineup Sunday, either, after a game-ending baserunning gaffe the previous day. Roberts stopped short of saying Puig got punished Sunday, but made it clear the 26-year-old Cuban slugger was being disciplined Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Carter Capps (blood clot) is home in Seattle and will probably need surgery, manager Andy Green said.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (thumb, sick) was not in the lineup but said he hopes to play Tuesday. Turner was expected to hit in the indoor cage and joked that he’d been “texting all day.” . The swelling in LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu’s bruised left arm has decreased and he’s expected to pitch this weekend against the Rockies.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (7-7, 4.45 ERA) will make his final start of the season Tuesday night against the Dodgers. Since July 23, he has a 3.08 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .196 batting average.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (15-3, 2.71) was beaten by the Padres on Sept. 3, when he allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings at Petco Park.

