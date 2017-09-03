501.5
Cubs’ Baez exits against Braves after getting hurt on dive

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 3:25 pm 09/03/2017 03:25pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs star Javier Baez has left their game against the Atlanta Braves after he was shaken up on a headfirst dive into second base.

Baez’s head appeared to hit second baseman Ozzie Albies’ knee after his helmet flew off as he dove into the bag in the second inning. He sprinted toward second after getting caught off first following a walk.

Baez came out to shortstop in the third inning but exited with one out after motioning toward the dugout. Mike Freeman replaced him on Sunday.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

