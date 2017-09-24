Cubs 5, Brewers 0

|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jay lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|H.Perez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|D.Sntna rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Qintana p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Andrs p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wang p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|220—5
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Bryant (37), Rizzo (32). HR_Zobrist (11). SB_Contreras (4), D.Santana (15), Broxton (20). CS_Rizzo (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Quintana W,11-11
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Milwaukee
|Anderson L,11-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Guerra
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wang
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Torres
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Wang pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
C.Torres pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:53. A_42,212 (41,900).
