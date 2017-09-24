201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cubs 5, Brewers 0

Cubs 5, Brewers 0

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 5:15 pm 09/24/2017 05:15pm
Share
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jay lf 4 2 2 0 H.Perez 2b 4 0 1 0
Bryant 3b 3 1 2 1 Drake p 0 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 2 D.Sntna rf 3 0 0 0
Cntrras c 4 1 2 0 Braun lf 4 0 1 0
Zobrist 2b 4 1 2 2 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Baez 2b 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0
Russell ss 4 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 0 0 0
Almora cf 4 0 1 0 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0
Qintana p 4 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 2 0 0 0
Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0
Wang p 0 0 0 0
C.Trres p 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Villar ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 30 0 3 0
Chicago 000 100 220—5
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0

DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Bryant (37), Rizzo (32). HR_Zobrist (11). SB_Contreras (4), D.Santana (15), Broxton (20). CS_Rizzo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Quintana W,11-11 9 3 0 0 1 10
Milwaukee
Anderson L,11-4 6 1-3 7 3 3 1 8
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wang 0 1 1 1 0 0
Torres 0 1 1 1 1 0
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 3

Wang pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

C.Torres pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:53. A_42,212 (41,900).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?