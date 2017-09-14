Cubs 14, Mets 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes 2b-ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Flexen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Nido ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Nimmo lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|d-Evans ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Aoki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Cecchini 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Lugo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Taijeron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reynolds ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|2
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Bryant 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|f-Caratini ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Happ 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.249
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|c-Almora ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Baez ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Heyward rf
|4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.259
|Pena p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Avila c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Tseng p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Montgomery p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|a-Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.070
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Martin ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|38
|14
|14
|13
|2
|11
|New York
|122
|000
|001—
|6
|11
|3
|Chicago
|031
|505
|00x—14
|14
|1
a-struck out for Montgomery in the 5th. b-grounded out for Smoker in the 6th. c-doubled for Schwarber in the 6th. d-struck out for Cabrera in the 7th. e-singled for Duensing in the 7th. f-grounded out for Rizzo in the 8th. g-singled for Familia in the 9th.
E_Reyes (8), d’Arnaud (3), Lagares (3), Tseng (1). LOB_New York 6, Chicago 3. 2B_Nimmo (6), Lagares (14), Jay (16), Bryant (35), Rizzo (31), Schwarber (16), Almora (15). HR_Smith (7), off Tseng; d’Arnaud (12), off Tseng; Rizzo (32), off Lugo; Heyward (10), off Sewald. RBIs_Reyes (51), Nimmo (15), Cabrera (49), Smith (19), d’Arnaud (45), Nido (1), Jay (28), Bryant 2 (65), Rizzo 2 (106), Happ (59), Heyward 4 (53), Tseng (1), Almora 2 (43). SB_Reyes (21), Rosario (6), Rizzo 2 (10). SF_Cabrera, Happ.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cabrera, Aoki, Rosario); Chicago 4 (Bryant, Happ, Baez, Heyward). RISP_New York 3 for 12; Chicago 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Reynolds, Tseng. GIDP_Smith, d’Arnaud, Jay.
DP_New York 1 (Cecchini, Smith); Chicago 2 (Montgomery, Baez, Rizzo), (Duensing, Baez, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, L, 6-5
|3
|9
|8
|7
|1
|4
|74
|5.21
|Smoker
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|5.54
|Blevins
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|20
|3.25
|Sewald
|1-3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.55
|Flexen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.68
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.40
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tseng
|3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|6
|70
|15.00
|Montgomery
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|3.57
|Duensing, W, 1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.51
|Pena
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|20
|5.46
Lugo pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 1-1, Sewald 2-2. HBP_Tseng (Smith). WP_Blevins, Sewald.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:06. A_37,867 (41,072).
