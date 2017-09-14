Cubs 14, Mets 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes 2b-ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .242 Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Nido ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Nimmo lf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .284 Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .274 d-Evans ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .400 Smith 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .219 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Aoki rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .274 Cecchini 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Lagares cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254 Lugo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Taijeron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Reynolds ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Totals 35 6 11 6 2 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay cf-lf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .284 Bryant 3b 4 2 1 2 1 0 .288 Rizzo 1b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .280 f-Caratini ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Happ 2b 4 0 0 1 0 4 .249 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .209 c-Almora ph-cf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .292 Baez ss 4 2 1 0 0 1 .274 Heyward rf 4 2 1 4 0 1 .259 Pena p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Avila c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .268 Tseng p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Montgomery p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .192 a-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .070 Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Martin ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Totals 38 14 14 13 2 11

New York 122 000 001— 6 11 3 Chicago 031 505 00x—14 14 1

a-struck out for Montgomery in the 5th. b-grounded out for Smoker in the 6th. c-doubled for Schwarber in the 6th. d-struck out for Cabrera in the 7th. e-singled for Duensing in the 7th. f-grounded out for Rizzo in the 8th. g-singled for Familia in the 9th.

E_Reyes (8), d’Arnaud (3), Lagares (3), Tseng (1). LOB_New York 6, Chicago 3. 2B_Nimmo (6), Lagares (14), Jay (16), Bryant (35), Rizzo (31), Schwarber (16), Almora (15). HR_Smith (7), off Tseng; d’Arnaud (12), off Tseng; Rizzo (32), off Lugo; Heyward (10), off Sewald. RBIs_Reyes (51), Nimmo (15), Cabrera (49), Smith (19), d’Arnaud (45), Nido (1), Jay (28), Bryant 2 (65), Rizzo 2 (106), Happ (59), Heyward 4 (53), Tseng (1), Almora 2 (43). SB_Reyes (21), Rosario (6), Rizzo 2 (10). SF_Cabrera, Happ.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cabrera, Aoki, Rosario); Chicago 4 (Bryant, Happ, Baez, Heyward). RISP_New York 3 for 12; Chicago 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Reynolds, Tseng. GIDP_Smith, d’Arnaud, Jay.

DP_New York 1 (Cecchini, Smith); Chicago 2 (Montgomery, Baez, Rizzo), (Duensing, Baez, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo, L, 6-5 3 9 8 7 1 4 74 5.21 Smoker 2 1 1 1 0 3 28 5.54 Blevins 2-3 1 2 2 1 2 20 3.25 Sewald 1-3 2 3 0 0 0 13 4.55 Flexen 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 7.68 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.40 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tseng 3 5 5 5 1 6 70 15.00 Montgomery 2 2 0 0 1 2 35 3.57 Duensing, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.51 Pena 2 3 1 1 0 3 20 5.46

Lugo pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 1-1, Sewald 2-2. HBP_Tseng (Smith). WP_Blevins, Sewald.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:06. A_37,867 (41,072).

