Contending Rockies lose early lead, fall to Giants 4-3

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 1:52 am 09/20/2017 01:52am
San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik, left, throws to first base after forcing out Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon at second base on a double play hit into by DJ LeMahieu during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charlie Blackmon had a two-run double in the second inning for his first career 200-hit season, but the contending Colorado Rockies couldn’t hold the early lead and lost 4-3 to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

The Rockies’ lead over the Brewers for the second NL wild card dropped to one game after Milwaukee won at Pittsburgh.

Hunter Pence hit a game-ending sacrifice fly with Colorado playing a five-man infield, with Carlos Gonzalez making an incredible diving catch. Pence followed up his two-run homer in the fifth as San Francisco grabbed the opener of a short two-game series between NL West opponents.

This version corrects wild-card standings.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

