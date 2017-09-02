Cardinals 11, Giants 6

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wong 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .308 Bader cf-lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .320 DeJong ss 4 1 2 2 1 2 .293 Carpenter 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Molina c 5 1 2 1 0 0 .282 Tuivailala p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Piscotty rf 5 3 3 2 0 0 .245 Garcia 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .249 Grichuk lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Lyons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Martinez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fowler cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .260 Totals 40 11 15 11 2 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .264 Tomlinson 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Posey c 5 2 3 1 0 0 .317 Crawford ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .248 Pence rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .257 Parker lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Hernandez lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Jones 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Cueto p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .081 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Moncrief ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hundley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 38 6 11 6 3 10

St. Louis 002 000 216—11 15 1 San Francisco 032 000 001— 6 11 0

a-lined out for Flaherty in the 5th. b-struck out for Law in the 6th. c-singled for Gant in the 7th. d-flied out for Melancon in the 8th. e-grounded out for Lyons in the 9th.

E_Wong (10). LOB_St. Louis 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_DeJong (19), Posey (27), Crawford 2 (30). 3B_Molina (1), Piscotty (1), Garcia (2), Fowler (7), Pence (3). HR_Bader (1), off Cueto; Grichuk (19), off Strickland; Piscotty (8), off Suarez; Crawford (13), off Flaherty. RBIs_Wong (40), Bader 2 (2), DeJong 2 (54), Molina (61), Piscotty 2 (34), Garcia 2 (17), Grichuk (51), Span (34), Posey (55), Crawford 2 (67), Pence 2 (58). S_Carpenter.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Molina, Grichuk); San Francisco 4 (Tomlinson, Crawford, Pence, Cueto). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Tomlinson.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Carpenter); San Francisco 1 (Cueto, Tomlinson, Panik).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 4 8 5 5 1 6 71 11.25 Gant 2 0 0 0 2 1 29 3.38 Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.23 Lyons, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.45 Tuivailala 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.97 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 80 4.54 Okert, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.65 Law, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.34 Strickland, H, 17 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 21 2.96 Osich 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 5.87 Crick, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.92 Melancon, BS, 5-16 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.13 Dyson, L, 2-8 1-3 5 5 5 0 0 14 6.35 Suarez 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 6.08

Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Okert 2-0, Law 2-0, Osich 1-0, Crick 2-0, Suarez 1-1. HBP_Cueto (Bader). WP_Tuivailala.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:23. A_37,797 (41,915).

