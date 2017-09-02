Cardinals 11, Giants 6

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Bader cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.293
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Molina c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Tuivailala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Piscotty rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Garcia 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Flaherty p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fowler cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|40
|11
|15
|11
|2
|4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Tomlinson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Posey c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Pence rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Parker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Hernandez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Jones 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Cueto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.081
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Moncrief ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hundley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|3
|10
|St. Louis
|002
|000
|216—11
|15
|1
|San Francisco
|032
|000
|001—
|6
|11
|0
a-lined out for Flaherty in the 5th. b-struck out for Law in the 6th. c-singled for Gant in the 7th. d-flied out for Melancon in the 8th. e-grounded out for Lyons in the 9th.
E_Wong (10). LOB_St. Louis 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_DeJong (19), Posey (27), Crawford 2 (30). 3B_Molina (1), Piscotty (1), Garcia (2), Fowler (7), Pence (3). HR_Bader (1), off Cueto; Grichuk (19), off Strickland; Piscotty (8), off Suarez; Crawford (13), off Flaherty. RBIs_Wong (40), Bader 2 (2), DeJong 2 (54), Molina (61), Piscotty 2 (34), Garcia 2 (17), Grichuk (51), Span (34), Posey (55), Crawford 2 (67), Pence 2 (58). S_Carpenter.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Molina, Grichuk); San Francisco 4 (Tomlinson, Crawford, Pence, Cueto). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Tomlinson.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Carpenter); San Francisco 1 (Cueto, Tomlinson, Panik).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|4
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|71
|11.25
|Gant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|3.38
|Cecil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.23
|Lyons, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.45
|Tuivailala
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.97
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|80
|4.54
|Okert, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.65
|Law, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.34
|Strickland, H, 17
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|2.96
|Osich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5.87
|Crick, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.92
|Melancon, BS, 5-16
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.13
|Dyson, L, 2-8
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|6.35
|Suarez
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|6.08
Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Okert 2-0, Law 2-0, Osich 1-0, Crick 2-0, Suarez 1-1. HBP_Cueto (Bader). WP_Tuivailala.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:23. A_37,797 (41,915).
