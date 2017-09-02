Cardinals 11, Giants 6

St. Louis San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Wong 2b 4 2 2 1 Span cf 4 0 1 1 Bader cf-lf 4 2 2 2 Tmlnson 3b 5 1 1 0 DeJong ss 4 1 2 2 Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 Crpnter 1b 4 0 0 0 Posey c 5 2 3 1 Y.Mlina c 5 1 2 1 Crwford ss 5 2 3 2 Tvilala p 0 0 0 0 Pence rf 4 1 2 2 Pscotty rf 5 3 3 2 J.Prker lf 1 0 0 0 G.Grcia 3b 5 0 1 2 G.Hrnan lf 1 0 0 0 Grichuk lf 4 1 1 1 R.Jones 1b 4 0 1 0 Lyons p 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0 J.Flhrt p 1 0 0 0 Law p 0 0 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 0 0 Mncrief ph 1 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Mrtinez ph 1 0 1 0 Osich p 0 0 0 0 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Fowler cf 1 1 1 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Hundley ph 1 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 Totals 40 11 15 11 Totals 38 6 11 6

St. Louis 002 000 216—11 San Francisco 032 000 001— 6

E_Wong (10). DP_St. Louis 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_DeJong (19), Posey (27), Crawford 2 (30). 3B_Y.Molina (1), Piscotty (1), G.Garcia (2), Fowler (7), Pence (3). HR_Bader (1), Piscotty (8), Grichuk (19), Crawford (13). S_Carpenter (2).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Flaherty 4 8 5 5 1 6 Gant 2 0 0 0 2 1 Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 0 Lyons W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tuivailala 1 2 1 1 0 1 San Francisco Cueto 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 Okert H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Law H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Strickland H,17 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Osich 0 0 0 0 1 0 Crick H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Melancon BS,5 1 2 1 1 0 0 Dyson L,2-8 1-3 5 5 5 0 0 Suarez 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Cueto (Bader). WP_Tuivailala.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:23. A_37,797 (41,915).

