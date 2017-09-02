Cardinals 11, Giants 6

|St. Louis
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Span cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bader cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Tmlnson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Crpnter 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Y.Mlina c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Crwford ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Tvilala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pence rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Pscotty rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|J.Prker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|G.Hrnan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|R.Jones 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cueto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Flhrt p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mncrief ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hundley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|St. Louis
|002
|000
|216—11
|San Francisco
|032
|000
|001—
|6
E_Wong (10). DP_St. Louis 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_DeJong (19), Posey (27), Crawford 2 (30). 3B_Y.Molina (1), Piscotty (1), G.Garcia (2), Fowler (7), Pence (3). HR_Bader (1), Piscotty (8), Grichuk (19), Crawford (13). S_Carpenter (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Flaherty
|4
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Gant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cecil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyons W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tuivailala
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Cueto
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Okert H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Law H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland H,17
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Osich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Crick H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon BS,5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dyson L,2-8
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Suarez
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Cueto (Bader). WP_Tuivailala.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:23. A_37,797 (41,915).
