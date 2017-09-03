Cano, Albers lead Mariners to 10-2 win over A’s for sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Robinson Cano homered and drove in four runs, Andrew Albers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 10-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Albers, acquired from Atlanta on Aug. 11, did not allow a hit until Matt Olson opened the sixth with his 12th home run to make it 3-1. That was the only hit off Albers (3-1) who struck out five and walked one while throwing 101 pitches in six innings.

Carlos Ruiz and Mitch Haniger hit solo homers for the Mariners, who began the day 3 1/2 games out of the second wild card spot. Cano had a two-run home run in the first, and RBI singles in the fourth and in a five-run eighth as Seattle finished with 17 hits

Ruiz opened the sixth with his third homer to put Seattle up 4-1. Haniger, who also singled twice and doubled, made it 5-1 in the seventh with his 10th homer.

Olson’s RBI single made it 5-2 in the eighth, but Seattle opened the bottom half with six consecutive hits en route to a five-run inning.

Daniel Gossett (3-8) gave up three runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, but walked five and struck out five.

The playoff-contending Mariners, who had only seven home games in August and ended the month by losing the final five games of a 12-game trip, now host Houston and the Los Angeles Angels in consecutive three-game series.

Cano staked the Mariners to a 2-0 lead in the first with a his 21st home run.

The Mariners made it 3-0 in the fourth when Jean Segura and Yonder Alonso reached on consecutive two-out walks and Cano followed with an RBI single to left. Gossett then walked Nelson Cruz to load the bases, but Liam Hendricks relieved and retired Kyle Seager on a pop out to third.

Seattle also left two runners aboard in each of the first three innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: CF Jarrod Dyson, activated off the DL on Friday, tweaked the groin injury Saturday and was not in the lineup Sunday. “I think he felt it coming out of the box on that ground ball he hit, so he just though it best to pull out of the game at that point,” manager Scott Servais said. Dyson, who leads the Mariners with 28 stolen bases, hopefully will be available Tuesday when Justin Verlander makes his Astros debut. “He’s literally day to day,” Servais said.

UPON FURTHER REVIEW

Alonso was caught off the bag in the sixth inning on Cano’s line drive out to Olson at first base, but dove back and was called safe. Oakland challenged and the call was overturned after a review estimated at 39 seconds.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Oakland returns home after six games on the road. RHP Chris Smith (0-4, 6.7) starts Monday against the Angels. Smith, called up July 8 from Triple-A Nashville, has given up 10 earned runs with four homers in eight innings in his last two starts.

Mariners: RHP Erasmo Ramirez (5-5, 4.43) opens the three-game series at home against Houston on Monday afternoon. Ramirez, acquired in late July from Tampa Bay, is 1-2 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts with Seattle.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.