Brewers’ postseason hopes take another hit, lose to Reds 6-0

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 11:35 pm 09/27/2017 11:35pm
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw at home during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee rookie Brandon Woodruff was chased in a five-run third inning and the Brewers’ postseason hopes took another hit Wednesday night when they fell 6-0 to the last-place Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers have lost five of seven. They’ve dropped 2 ½ games behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot with only four games left.

Milwaukee was eliminated from the NL Central race earlier in the evening when the Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis.

Joey Votto hit his team-high 36th home run and Homer Bailey (6-9) threw seven strong innings for the Reds.

Woodruff (2-3) made his major league debut last month.

