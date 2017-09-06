Braves 5, Rangers 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Mazara rf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Hoying rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|d-Napoli ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|1-Gosselin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Robinson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Middlebrooks ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Hamels p
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Choo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Barnette p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|5
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.319
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Adams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Teheran p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|3
|7
|Texas
|002
|011
|000—4
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|050
|000
|00x—5
|7
|0
a-tripled for Robinson in the 6th. b-struck out for Minter in the 6th. c-grounded out for Diekman in the 8th. d-singled for Hoying in the 9th.
1-ran for Napoli in the 9th.
E_Hamels (3). LOB_Texas 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Gomez (20), Chirinos 2 (11), F.Freeman (30), Suzuki (10). 3B_Middlebrooks (2). HR_Mazara (18), off Teheran. RBIs_Mazara 2 (90), Gomez (48), Hamels (1), Inciarte (53), F.Freeman 2 (63), Swanson (45). SB_Andrus (24).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Gallo 2, Chirinos 2, Hamels); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 2, Camargo). RISP_Texas 0 for 9; Atlanta 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hamels, Swanson. GIDP_Odor, Camargo.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, F.Freeman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, L, 9-3
|6
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|101
|4.03
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Barnette
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.91
|Claudio
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.57
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, W, 10-11
|5
|5
|3
|3
|5
|3
|98
|4.77
|Minter, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.50
|S.Freeman, H, 9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.81
|Ramirez, H, 25
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.25
|Vizcaino, S, 10-12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.68
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0. HBP_Hamels (Suzuki), Teheran (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:03. A_20,364 (41,500).
