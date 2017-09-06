Braves 5, Rangers 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .304 Mazara rf 2 2 2 2 1 0 .259 Hoying rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 d-Napoli ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196 1-Gosselin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .146 Gomez cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251 Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .211 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213 Chirinos c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259 Robinson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 a-Middlebrooks ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .429 Hamels p 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Choo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Barnette p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 4 9 4 5 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .309 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 F.Freeman 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .319 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286 Adams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Markakis rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .283 Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .237 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Teheran p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .149 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 7 4 3 7

Texas 002 011 000—4 9 1 Atlanta 050 000 00x—5 7 0

a-tripled for Robinson in the 6th. b-struck out for Minter in the 6th. c-grounded out for Diekman in the 8th. d-singled for Hoying in the 9th.

1-ran for Napoli in the 9th.

E_Hamels (3). LOB_Texas 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Gomez (20), Chirinos 2 (11), F.Freeman (30), Suzuki (10). 3B_Middlebrooks (2). HR_Mazara (18), off Teheran. RBIs_Mazara 2 (90), Gomez (48), Hamels (1), Inciarte (53), F.Freeman 2 (63), Swanson (45). SB_Andrus (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Gallo 2, Chirinos 2, Hamels); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 2, Camargo). RISP_Texas 0 for 9; Atlanta 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hamels, Swanson. GIDP_Odor, Camargo.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, F.Freeman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, L, 9-3 6 6 5 4 2 5 101 4.03 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00 Barnette 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.91 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.57 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, W, 10-11 5 5 3 3 5 3 98 4.77 Minter, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 4.50 S.Freeman, H, 9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.81 Ramirez, H, 25 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.25 Vizcaino, S, 10-12 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0. HBP_Hamels (Suzuki), Teheran (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:03. A_20,364 (41,500).

