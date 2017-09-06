501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Braves 5, Rangers 4

Braves 5, Rangers 4

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 10:49 pm 09/06/2017 10:49pm
Share
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .304
Mazara rf 2 2 2 2 1 0 .259
Hoying rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206
d-Napoli ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196
1-Gosselin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Gomez cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251
Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .211
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213
Chirinos c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259
Robinson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219
a-Middlebrooks ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .429
Hamels p 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Choo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Barnette p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 5 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .309
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
F.Freeman 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .319
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286
Adams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Markakis rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .283
Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .237
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Teheran p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .149
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 7 4 3 7
Texas 002 011 000—4 9 1
Atlanta 050 000 00x—5 7 0

a-tripled for Robinson in the 6th. b-struck out for Minter in the 6th. c-grounded out for Diekman in the 8th. d-singled for Hoying in the 9th.

1-ran for Napoli in the 9th.

E_Hamels (3). LOB_Texas 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Gomez (20), Chirinos 2 (11), F.Freeman (30), Suzuki (10). 3B_Middlebrooks (2). HR_Mazara (18), off Teheran. RBIs_Mazara 2 (90), Gomez (48), Hamels (1), Inciarte (53), F.Freeman 2 (63), Swanson (45). SB_Andrus (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Gallo 2, Chirinos 2, Hamels); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 2, Camargo). RISP_Texas 0 for 9; Atlanta 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hamels, Swanson. GIDP_Odor, Camargo.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, F.Freeman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, L, 9-3 6 6 5 4 2 5 101 4.03
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00
Barnette 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.91
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.57
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, W, 10-11 5 5 3 3 5 3 98 4.77
Minter, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 4.50
S.Freeman, H, 9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.81
Ramirez, H, 25 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.25
Vizcaino, S, 10-12 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0. HBP_Hamels (Suzuki), Teheran (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:03. A_20,364 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?