Braves 4, Phillies 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Williams rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284 Altherr lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Franco 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .231 Crawford 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245 Rupp c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Alvarez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joseph ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 2 8 1 1 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .304 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Flowers c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286 M.Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 1-Johnson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .232 Ruiz 3b-1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .206 Peterson lf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .210 a-L.Adams ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Teheran p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .145 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Camargo ph-3b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .311 Totals 33 4 9 4 5 4

Philadelphia 100 010 000—2 8 0 Atlanta 000 001 03x—4 9 0

a-popped out for Peterson in the 6th. b-singled for Siegrist in the 7th. c-doubled for Brothers in the 8th.

1-ran for M.Adams in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Hoskins (7), Inciarte (25), Camargo (21). HR_Ruiz (4), off Siegrist. RBIs_Hoskins (46), Swanson (49), Ruiz (17), Camargo 2 (27). SB_Johnson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Herrera 3, Altherr); Atlanta 5 (Albies, M.Adams 2, Teheran 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Rupp. GIDP_Williams, Rupp.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Teheran, Albies, M.Adams), (Albies, M.Adams).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alvarez 5 5 0 0 3 2 89 3.60 Siegrist, H, 9 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 4.81 Morgan, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.88 Garcia, L, 2-5, BS, 5-7 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 19 2.77 Milner 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 2.25 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 7 7 2 1 1 5 102 4.39 Brothers, W, 4-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 7.29 Vizcaino, S, 13-16 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-0. WP_Garcia. PB_Flowers (9).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:50. A_39,809 (41,500).

