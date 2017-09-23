201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Braves 4, Phillies 2

Braves 4, Phillies 2

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 10:15 pm 09/23/2017 10:15pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Williams rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284
Altherr lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273
Franco 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .231
Crawford 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245
Rupp c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Alvarez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Joseph ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 2 8 1 1 8
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .304
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276
Flowers c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286
M.Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
1-Johnson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .232
Ruiz 3b-1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .206
Peterson lf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .210
a-L.Adams ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Teheran p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .145
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Camargo ph-3b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .311
Totals 33 4 9 4 5 4
Philadelphia 100 010 000—2 8 0
Atlanta 000 001 03x—4 9 0

a-popped out for Peterson in the 6th. b-singled for Siegrist in the 7th. c-doubled for Brothers in the 8th.

1-ran for M.Adams in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Hoskins (7), Inciarte (25), Camargo (21). HR_Ruiz (4), off Siegrist. RBIs_Hoskins (46), Swanson (49), Ruiz (17), Camargo 2 (27). SB_Johnson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Herrera 3, Altherr); Atlanta 5 (Albies, M.Adams 2, Teheran 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Rupp. GIDP_Williams, Rupp.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Teheran, Albies, M.Adams), (Albies, M.Adams).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alvarez 5 5 0 0 3 2 89 3.60
Siegrist, H, 9 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 4.81
Morgan, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.88
Garcia, L, 2-5, BS, 5-7 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 19 2.77
Milner 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 2.25
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 7 7 2 1 1 5 102 4.39
Brothers, W, 4-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 7.29
Vizcaino, S, 13-16 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-0. WP_Garcia. PB_Flowers (9).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:50. A_39,809 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Advertiser Content


