Braves 4, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Altherr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Crawford 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Rupp c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Alvarez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Siegrist p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joseph ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|1
|1
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|1-Johnson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Ruiz 3b-1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|Peterson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.210
|a-L.Adams ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Teheran p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Camargo ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|5
|4
|Philadelphia
|100
|010
|000—2
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|03x—4
|9
|0
a-popped out for Peterson in the 6th. b-singled for Siegrist in the 7th. c-doubled for Brothers in the 8th.
1-ran for M.Adams in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Hoskins (7), Inciarte (25), Camargo (21). HR_Ruiz (4), off Siegrist. RBIs_Hoskins (46), Swanson (49), Ruiz (17), Camargo 2 (27). SB_Johnson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Herrera 3, Altherr); Atlanta 5 (Albies, M.Adams 2, Teheran 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Rupp. GIDP_Williams, Rupp.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Teheran, Albies, M.Adams), (Albies, M.Adams).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alvarez
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|89
|3.60
|Siegrist, H, 9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.81
|Morgan, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.88
|Garcia, L, 2-5, BS, 5-7
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|19
|2.77
|Milner
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2.25
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|5
|102
|4.39
|Brothers, W, 4-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.29
|Vizcaino, S, 13-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 1-0. WP_Garcia. PB_Flowers (9).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:50. A_39,809 (41,500).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.