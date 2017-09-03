501.5
Boston rally to honor man who inspired ice bucket challenge

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 3:18 pm 09/03/2017 03:18pm
BOSTON (AP) — The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge is being honored at Boston City Hall.

Mayor Martin Walsh is hosting a rally Tuesday for Pete Frates (FRAY’-tees) at City Hall Plaza. The event coincides with the release of a new book on Frates.

“The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS” was written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. Half of its proceeds benefit the Frates family.

Walsh will declare Sept. 5 as Pete Frates Day in Boston.

Frates, his family, the book authors, Boston Red Sox officials, the Boston College baseball team and other guests are expected to attend.

Frates is a former Boston College baseball star who inspired the ice bucket challenge that’s raised millions of dollars for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

