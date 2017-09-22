Blue Jays 8, Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ellsbury cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Judge rf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .280 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Kratz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Holliday dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Headley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 T.Frazier 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .212 C.Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Totals 29 1 3 1 4 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .268 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Bautista rf 2 2 0 1 2 0 .203 Carrera rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Martin c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .223 Montero dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .219 Barney 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236 a-Morales ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .249 1-Urena pr-ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .220 Goins ss-2b 3 1 1 4 0 1 .228 Totals 32 8 7 8 3 9

New York 100 000 000—1 3 1 Toronto 101 204 00x—8 7 0

a-walked for Barney in the 6th.

1-ran for Morales in the 6th.

E_Castro (11). LOB_New York 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Judge (21), T.Frazier (19). HR_Judge (46), off Estrada; Hernandez (3), off Tanaka; Martin (13), off Tanaka; Goins (8), off Tanaka. RBIs_Judge (102), Hernandez (10), Bautista (61), Martin 2 (32), Goins 4 (59).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Ellsbury, Castro); Toronto 1 (Pillar). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bautista. LIDP_Ellsbury.

DP_Toronto 1 (Goins, Bautista).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, L, 12-12 5 2-3 6 8 7 3 6 95 4.94 Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.52 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.49 Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 5.71 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, W, 10-8 7 3 1 1 3 4 94 4.70 Dermody 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.80 Koehler 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 6.65 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.00

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:32. A_42,153 (49,282).

