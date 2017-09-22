Blue Jays 8, Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ellsbury cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.280
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Kratz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Holliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Headley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|T.Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|C.Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Bautista rf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.203
|Carrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Martin c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Barney 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Morales ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|1-Urena pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Goins ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|32
|8
|7
|8
|3
|9
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
|Toronto
|101
|204
|00x—8
|7
|0
a-walked for Barney in the 6th.
1-ran for Morales in the 6th.
E_Castro (11). LOB_New York 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Judge (21), T.Frazier (19). HR_Judge (46), off Estrada; Hernandez (3), off Tanaka; Martin (13), off Tanaka; Goins (8), off Tanaka. RBIs_Judge (102), Hernandez (10), Bautista (61), Martin 2 (32), Goins 4 (59).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Ellsbury, Castro); Toronto 1 (Pillar). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bautista. LIDP_Ellsbury.
DP_Toronto 1 (Goins, Bautista).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 12-12
|5
|2-3
|6
|8
|7
|3
|6
|95
|4.94
|Kahnle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.52
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.49
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.71
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, W, 10-8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|94
|4.70
|Dermody
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.80
|Koehler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|6.65
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:32. A_42,153 (49,282).
