Blue Jays 8, Yankees 1

|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ellsbry cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kratz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hlliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martin c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Headley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mntro dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Barney 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frzer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morales ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goins ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|32
|8
|7
|8
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|Toronto
|101
|204
|00x—8
E_St.Castro (11). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Judge (21), T.Frazier (19). HR_Judge (46), T.Hernandez (3), Martin (13), Goins (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka L,12-12
|5
|2-3
|6
|8
|7
|3
|6
|Kahnle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Estrada W,10-8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Dermody
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Koehler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:32. A_42,153 (49,282).
