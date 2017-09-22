201.5
Blue Jays 8, Yankees 1

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 9:51 pm 09/22/2017 09:51pm
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ellsbry cf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 4 2 2 1
Judge rf 2 1 2 1 Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0
G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
Kratz c 0 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 2 2 0 1
Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Carrera rf 0 0 0 0
St.Cstr 2b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0
Hlliday dh 4 0 0 0 Martin c 4 1 1 2
Headley 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Mntro dh 4 0 1 0
T.Frzer 3b 2 0 1 0 Barney 2b 2 0 0 0
C.Frzer lf 2 0 0 0 Morales ph 0 0 0 0
R.Urena pr-ss 1 1 0 0
Goins ss-2b 3 1 1 4
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 32 8 7 8
New York 100 000 000—1
Toronto 101 204 00x—8

E_St.Castro (11). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Judge (21), T.Frazier (19). HR_Judge (46), T.Hernandez (3), Martin (13), Goins (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka L,12-12 5 2-3 6 8 7 3 6
Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Estrada W,10-8 7 3 1 1 3 4
Dermody 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Koehler 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:32. A_42,153 (49,282).

