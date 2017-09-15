Blue Jays 4, Twins 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Urena ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Donaldson 3b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .258 Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .278 Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Pillar cf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .261 Martin c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .225 Goins 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Totals 35 4 8 4 5 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .259 Mauer 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .304 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Buxton cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .255 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Garver dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211 a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Gimenez c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .211 b-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Totals 33 3 7 3 1 7

Toronto 000 011 200—4 8 0 Minnesota 001 110 000—3 7 0

a-flied out for Garver in the 9th. b-struck out for Gimenez in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Donaldson (18), Martin 2 (9). HR_Pillar (16), off Colon; Donaldson (26), off Colon; Dozier (31), off Happ. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (67), Pillar (42), Martin (28), Dozier (84), Mauer (60), Gimenez (15). SB_Buxton (26). SF_Mauer.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Urena, Bautista 3); Minnesota 1 (Escobar). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Minnesota 2 for 6.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 9-10 6 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 96 3.76 Leone, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.53 Tepera, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.42 Osuna, S, 36-46 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.60 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Colon, L, 6-13 6 5 4 4 2 1 86 6.39 Pressly 1 2 0 0 1 1 25 4.97 Duffey 2 1 0 0 2 3 30 4.66

Colon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:57. A_27,902 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.