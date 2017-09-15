Blue Jays 4, Twins 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Urena ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.278
|Bautista rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Pillar cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.261
|Martin c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Goins 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|5
|5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Mauer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Gimenez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|b-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|7
|Toronto
|000
|011
|200—4
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|110
|000—3
|7
|0
a-flied out for Garver in the 9th. b-struck out for Gimenez in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Donaldson (18), Martin 2 (9). HR_Pillar (16), off Colon; Donaldson (26), off Colon; Dozier (31), off Happ. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (67), Pillar (42), Martin (28), Dozier (84), Mauer (60), Gimenez (15). SB_Buxton (26). SF_Mauer.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Urena, Bautista 3); Minnesota 1 (Escobar). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Minnesota 2 for 6.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 9-10
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|96
|3.76
|Leone, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.53
|Tepera, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.42
|Osuna, S, 36-46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.60
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon, L, 6-13
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|86
|6.39
|Pressly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|4.97
|Duffey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|30
|4.66
Colon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:57. A_27,902 (39,021).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.