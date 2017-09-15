Blue Jays 4, Twins 3

|Toronto
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|R.Urena ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Mauer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pillar cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martin c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Goins 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grssman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gimenez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Toronto
|000
|011
|200—4
|Minnesota
|001
|110
|000—3
LOB_Toronto 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Donaldson (18), Martin 2 (9). HR_Donaldson (26), Pillar (16), B.Dozier (31). SB_Buxton (26). SF_Mauer (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Happ W,9-10
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Leone H,10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera H,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna S,36-46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Colon L,6-13
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Pressly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Duffey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
Colon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:57. A_27,902 (39,021).
