Blue Jays 4, Twins 3

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 11:16 pm 09/15/2017 11:16pm
Toronto Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Urena ss 5 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 2 1
Dnldson 3b 5 1 3 2 Mauer 1b 3 0 0 1
Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0
J.Btsta rf 5 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 1 2 0
Pillar cf 2 2 1 1 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0
Martin c 4 1 2 1 Garver dh 3 0 1 0
Goins 2b 4 0 1 0 Grssman ph 1 0 0 0
T.Hrnnd lf 4 0 1 0 Gimenez c 2 1 1 1
K.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0
Kepler rf 3 0 1 0
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 33 3 7 3
Toronto 000 011 200—4
Minnesota 001 110 000—3

LOB_Toronto 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Donaldson (18), Martin 2 (9). HR_Donaldson (26), Pillar (16), B.Dozier (31). SB_Buxton (26). SF_Mauer (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Happ W,9-10 6 1-3 7 3 3 1 5
Leone H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,36-46 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Colon L,6-13 6 5 4 4 2 1
Pressly 1 2 0 0 1 1
Duffey 2 1 0 0 2 3

Colon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:57. A_27,902 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

