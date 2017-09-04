Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pearce lf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .258 Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .258 Smoak 1b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .283 Bautista rf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .206 Morales dh 5 2 2 4 0 0 .247 Pillar cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .254 Goins ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .230 Barney 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .217 Lopez c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .216 Totals 41 10 14 10 3 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nunez 3b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .308 Betts rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Benintendi cf-lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .276 Ramirez dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Travis 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .319 a-Moreland ph-1b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .251 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Young lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .230 b-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Vazquez c 4 2 1 0 0 1 .289 Marrero 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .214 c-Holt ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .181 Totals 37 4 9 4 4 8

Toronto 301 003 003—10 14 1 Boston 020 001 100— 4 9 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Travis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Young in the 7th. c-doubled for Marrero in the 8th.

E_Happ (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 10. 2B_Pearce (17), Bautista (23), Morales (23), Barney (11), Betts (40), Travis (6), Holt (4). HR_Morales (26), off Porcello; Bautista (21), off Porcello; Lopez (3), off Porcello; Smoak (37), off Barnes. RBIs_Smoak (85), Bautista (56), Morales 4 (75), Pillar (38), Barney (19), Lopez 2 (8), Nunez 3 (58), Moreland (64).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Donaldson 2, Barney); Boston 4 (Betts 3, Travis). RISP_Toronto 4 for 9; Boston 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Donaldson, Ramirez.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 7-10 5 2-3 6 3 1 3 3 105 3.85 Leone 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 14 2.70 Loup, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.21 Tepera, H, 15 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.36 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 9.64 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 9-16 5 1-3 10 7 7 1 3 100 4.67 Workman 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 2.32 Maddox 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Abad 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.75 Barnes 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 25 3.98 Elias 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00

Leone pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1, Loup 2-1, Tepera 1-0, Elias 1-0. WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:25. A_34,311 (37,499).

