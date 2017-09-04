Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pearce lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Carrera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.258
|Smoak 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Bautista rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.206
|Morales dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.247
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Goins ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Barney 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Lopez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|3
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nunez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.308
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Benintendi cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.276
|Ramirez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Travis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|a-Moreland ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Young lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|b-Bradley Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Vazquez c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Marrero 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|c-Holt ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Toronto
|301
|003
|003—10
|14
|1
|Boston
|020
|001
|100—
|4
|9
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Travis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Young in the 7th. c-doubled for Marrero in the 8th.
E_Happ (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 10. 2B_Pearce (17), Bautista (23), Morales (23), Barney (11), Betts (40), Travis (6), Holt (4). HR_Morales (26), off Porcello; Bautista (21), off Porcello; Lopez (3), off Porcello; Smoak (37), off Barnes. RBIs_Smoak (85), Bautista (56), Morales 4 (75), Pillar (38), Barney (19), Lopez 2 (8), Nunez 3 (58), Moreland (64).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Donaldson 2, Barney); Boston 4 (Betts 3, Travis). RISP_Toronto 4 for 9; Boston 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Donaldson, Ramirez.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 7-10
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|1
|3
|3
|105
|3.85
|Leone
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|2.70
|Loup, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.21
|Tepera, H, 15
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.36
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|9.64
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 9-16
|5
|1-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|3
|100
|4.67
|Workman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.32
|Maddox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Abad
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.75
|Barnes
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|25
|3.98
|Elias
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
Leone pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1, Loup 2-1, Tepera 1-0, Elias 1-0. WP_Leone.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:25. A_34,311 (37,499).
