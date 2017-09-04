501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays 10, Red…

Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 10:50 pm 09/04/2017 10:50pm
Share
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pearce lf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .258
Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .258
Smoak 1b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .283
Bautista rf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .206
Morales dh 5 2 2 4 0 0 .247
Pillar cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .254
Goins ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .230
Barney 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .217
Lopez c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .216
Totals 41 10 14 10 3 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nunez 3b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .308
Betts rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Benintendi cf-lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .276
Ramirez dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Travis 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .319
a-Moreland ph-1b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .251
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Young lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .230
b-Bradley Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Vazquez c 4 2 1 0 0 1 .289
Marrero 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .214
c-Holt ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .181
Totals 37 4 9 4 4 8
Toronto 301 003 003—10 14 1
Boston 020 001 100— 4 9 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Travis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Young in the 7th. c-doubled for Marrero in the 8th.

E_Happ (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 10. 2B_Pearce (17), Bautista (23), Morales (23), Barney (11), Betts (40), Travis (6), Holt (4). HR_Morales (26), off Porcello; Bautista (21), off Porcello; Lopez (3), off Porcello; Smoak (37), off Barnes. RBIs_Smoak (85), Bautista (56), Morales 4 (75), Pillar (38), Barney (19), Lopez 2 (8), Nunez 3 (58), Moreland (64).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Donaldson 2, Barney); Boston 4 (Betts 3, Travis). RISP_Toronto 4 for 9; Boston 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Donaldson, Ramirez.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 7-10 5 2-3 6 3 1 3 3 105 3.85
Leone 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 14 2.70
Loup, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.21
Tepera, H, 15 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.36
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 9.64
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 9-16 5 1-3 10 7 7 1 3 100 4.67
Workman 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 2.32
Maddox 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Abad 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.75
Barnes 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 25 3.98
Elias 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00

Leone pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1, Loup 2-1, Tepera 1-0, Elias 1-0. WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:25. A_34,311 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?