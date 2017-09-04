Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4

|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pearce lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Carrera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|H.Rmirz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Travis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Morales dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Mreland ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goins ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Young lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Barney 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Brdly J ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Lopez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vazquez c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Marrero 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holt ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|Toronto
|301
|003
|003—10
|Boston
|020
|001
|100—
|4
E_J.Happ (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 10. 2B_Pearce (17), J.Bautista (23), Morales (23), Barney (11), Betts (40), Travis (6), Holt (4). HR_Smoak (37), J.Bautista (21), Morales (26), R.Lopez (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Happ W,7-10
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Leone
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Loup H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera H,15
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Porcello L,9-16
|5
|1-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|3
|Workman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maddox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abad
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Elias
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Leone pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Leone.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:25. A_34,311 (37,499).
