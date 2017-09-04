Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Pearce lf 5 1 3 0 E.Nunez 3b 5 0 2 3 Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi cf-lf 3 1 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 2 1 1 H.Rmirz dh 5 0 1 0 J.Btsta rf 5 2 2 1 Travis 1b 3 0 2 0 Morales dh 5 2 2 4 Mreland ph-1b 2 0 0 1 Pillar cf 5 0 1 1 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Goins ss 4 1 2 0 Young lf 2 1 0 0 Barney 2b 5 1 1 1 Brdly J ph-cf 1 0 0 0 R.Lopez c 4 1 2 2 Vazquez c 4 2 1 0 Marrero 2b 2 0 1 0 Holt ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Totals 41 10 14 10 Totals 37 4 9 4

Toronto 301 003 003—10 Boston 020 001 100— 4

E_J.Happ (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 10. 2B_Pearce (17), J.Bautista (23), Morales (23), Barney (11), Betts (40), Travis (6), Holt (4). HR_Smoak (37), J.Bautista (21), Morales (26), R.Lopez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Happ W,7-10 5 2-3 6 3 1 3 3 Leone 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Loup H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tepera H,15 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 Boston Porcello L,9-16 5 1-3 10 7 7 1 3 Workman 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Maddox 1 0 0 0 0 1 Abad 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 Elias 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Leone pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:25. A_34,311 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.