501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays 10, Red…

Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 10:50 pm 09/04/2017 10:50pm
Share
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pearce lf 5 1 3 0 E.Nunez 3b 5 0 2 3
Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 0 1 0
Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi cf-lf 3 1 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 2 1 1 H.Rmirz dh 5 0 1 0
J.Btsta rf 5 2 2 1 Travis 1b 3 0 2 0
Morales dh 5 2 2 4 Mreland ph-1b 2 0 0 1
Pillar cf 5 0 1 1 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Goins ss 4 1 2 0 Young lf 2 1 0 0
Barney 2b 5 1 1 1 Brdly J ph-cf 1 0 0 0
R.Lopez c 4 1 2 2 Vazquez c 4 2 1 0
Marrero 2b 2 0 1 0
Holt ph-2b 1 0 1 0
Totals 41 10 14 10 Totals 37 4 9 4
Toronto 301 003 003—10
Boston 020 001 100— 4

E_J.Happ (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 10. 2B_Pearce (17), J.Bautista (23), Morales (23), Barney (11), Betts (40), Travis (6), Holt (4). HR_Smoak (37), J.Bautista (21), Morales (26), R.Lopez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Happ W,7-10 5 2-3 6 3 1 3 3
Leone 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Loup H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera H,15 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Porcello L,9-16 5 1-3 10 7 7 1 3
Workman 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Maddox 1 0 0 0 0 1
Abad 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 2-3 4 3 3 0 2
Elias 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Leone pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:25. A_34,311 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?