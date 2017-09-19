Athletics 9, Tigers 8

|Oakland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Barreto ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Pinder cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Presley lf
|6
|1
|4
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|J.Jones pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|An.Rmne pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Navarro 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Smlnski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mahtook ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|42
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|8
|Oakland
|021
|001
|140—9
|Detroit
|001
|142
|000—8
E_J.Iglesias (7). LOB_Oakland 10, Detroit 13. 2B_Lowrie (47), Healy (27), Presley (10), Mi.Cabrera (22), Castellanos (34), Navarro (1), J.Iglesias (31). 3B_J.McCann (2). HR_Lowrie (14), M.Olson (23), M.Chapman (13), Kinsler (20), Presley (2), Castellanos (24).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Gossett
|4
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Coulombe
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brady
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Casilla W,4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hatcher H,8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Treinen S,12-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Bell
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Saupold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|VerHagen H,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Stumpf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson L,2-5 BS,5
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Hardy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:58. A_23,460 (41,681).
