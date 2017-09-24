Athletics 8, Rangers 1

|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|W.Clhun lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Beltre dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Joyce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canha rf-1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ncholas ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gsselin 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rbnsn 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mddlbrk 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|Oakland
|000
|052
|01x—8
E_Mazara (5). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 2, Oakland 6. 2B_M.Chapman 2 (21), Phegley (11). HR_Mazara (20), K.Davis (41).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Perez L,12-12
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Barnette
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Griffin
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Cotton W,9-10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Griffin (Canha). WP_Griffin.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:45. A_18,601 (37,090).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.