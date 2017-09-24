201.5
Athletics 8, Rangers 1

Athletics 8, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 7:05 pm 09/24/2017 07:05pm
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 5 0 1 1
Choo rf 3 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 2 2
W.Clhun lf 1 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 2
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 K.Davis lf 3 1 1 2
Beltre dh 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Mazara lf-rf 3 1 1 1 Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Gallo 1b 2 0 0 0 Healy dh 3 0 0 0
Chrinos c 2 0 0 0 Canha rf-1b 3 2 1 0
Ncholas ph-c 1 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 2 2 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Smlnski cf 4 1 2 0
Gsselin 2b 0 0 0 0
D.Rbnsn 3b 2 0 0 0
Mddlbrk 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 33 8 10 8
Texas 000 000 100—1
Oakland 000 052 01x—8

E_Mazara (5). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 2, Oakland 6. 2B_M.Chapman 2 (21), Phegley (11). HR_Mazara (20), K.Davis (41).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Perez L,12-12 4 2-3 6 5 5 4 2
Barnette 1 3 2 2 0 1
Rodriguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Griffin 2 1 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Cotton W,9-10 5 1 0 0 1 6
Castro 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Coulombe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Griffin (Canha). WP_Griffin.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:45. A_18,601 (37,090).

