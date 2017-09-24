201.5
Athletics 8, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Choo rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Calhoun lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Beltre dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Mazara lf-rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Gallo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .206
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256
b-Nicholas ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Gosselin 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Robinson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Middlebrooks 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Totals 29 1 3 1 1 8
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Chapman 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .230
Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .278
Davis lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .242
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259
a-Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Healy dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Canha rf-1b 3 2 1 0 0 1 .223
Phegley c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .208
Smolinski cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Totals 33 8 10 8 4 3
Texas 000 000 100—1 3 1
Oakland 000 052 01x—8 10 0

a-lined out for Olson in the 7th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th.

E_Mazara (5). LOB_Texas 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Chapman 2 (21), Phegley (11). HR_Mazara (20), off Castro; Davis (41), off Perez. RBIs_Mazara (97), Semien (36), Chapman 2 (36), Lowrie 2 (67), Davis 2 (105), Phegley (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Semien, Chapman, Lowrie, Olson). RISP_; Oakland 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Phegley, Smolinski. GIDP_Choo, Canha.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo); Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, L, 12-12 4 2-3 6 5 5 4 2 92 4.83
Barnette 1 3 2 2 0 1 29 4.74
Rodriguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.36
Griffin 2 1 1 1 0 0 22 5.38
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cotton, W, 9-10 5 1 0 0 1 6 77 5.58
Castro 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 28 4.59
Coulombe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.60
Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.26
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.31

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0. HBP_Griffin (Canha). WP_Griffin.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:45. A_18,601 (37,090).

