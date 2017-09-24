Athletics 8, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Calhoun lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Beltre dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Mazara lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|b-Nicholas ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Gosselin 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Robinson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Middlebrooks 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Davis lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.242
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|a-Joyce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Healy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Canha rf-1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Phegley c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Smolinski cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|4
|3
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
|Oakland
|000
|052
|01x—8
|10
|0
a-lined out for Olson in the 7th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th.
E_Mazara (5). LOB_Texas 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Chapman 2 (21), Phegley (11). HR_Mazara (20), off Castro; Davis (41), off Perez. RBIs_Mazara (97), Semien (36), Chapman 2 (36), Lowrie 2 (67), Davis 2 (105), Phegley (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Semien, Chapman, Lowrie, Olson). RISP_; Oakland 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Phegley, Smolinski. GIDP_Choo, Canha.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo); Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, L, 12-12
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|92
|4.83
|Barnette
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|4.74
|Rodriguez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.36
|Griffin
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|5.38
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton, W, 9-10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|77
|5.58
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|4.59
|Coulombe
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.60
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.26
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.31
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0. HBP_Griffin (Canha). WP_Griffin.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:45. A_18,601 (37,090).
