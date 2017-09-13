501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Athletics 7, Red Sox 3

Athletics 7, Red Sox 3

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 10:46 pm 09/13/2017 10:46pm
Oakland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 5 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0
Joyce lf 4 1 1 0 Pedroia 2b 4 1 3 0
Lowrie 2b 4 2 3 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 2 1
K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1 Betts rf 3 0 0 1
M.Olson 1b 2 1 1 2 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 0
Pinder rf 4 1 0 1 H.Rmirz dh 4 0 0 0
Maxwell c 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
Powell cf 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 1
Totals 35 7 8 7 Totals 34 3 9 3
Oakland 402 001 000—7
Boston 101 010 000—3

DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Oakland 3, Boston 7. 2B_Lowrie (45), Maxwell (11), Benintendi 2 (23), Moreland (30). 3B_Lowrie (3). HR_M.Olson (18), Bradley Jr. (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Cotton W,8-10 5 6 3 3 2 3
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0
Coulombe 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Dull 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Fister L,5-8 4 6 6 6 1 4
Abad 1 0 1 1 0 1
Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boyer 2 0 0 0 0 2

Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Abad (Olson). WP_Hembree, Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_3:07. A_36,366 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

