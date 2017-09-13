Athletics 7, Red Sox 3

|Oakland
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joyce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Powell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Oakland
|402
|001
|000—7
|Boston
|101
|010
|000—3
DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Oakland 3, Boston 7. 2B_Lowrie (45), Maxwell (11), Benintendi 2 (23), Moreland (30). 3B_Lowrie (3). HR_M.Olson (18), Bradley Jr. (16).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Cotton W,8-10
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dull
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hatcher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Fister L,5-8
|4
|6
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Abad
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boyer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Abad (Olson). WP_Hembree, Treinen.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_3:07. A_36,366 (37,499).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.