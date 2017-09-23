Athletics 4, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Beltre dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Nicholas c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Robinson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|3
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Joyce rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Davis lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|1-Smolinski pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Pinder cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|8
|1
|Oakland
|021
|010
|00x—4
|7
|0
1-ran for Davis in the 8th.
E_Robinson (3). LOB_Texas 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Beltre (22), Robinson (4), Semien (19). HR_Choo (21), off Graveman; Olson (24), off Martinez. RBIs_Choo (76), Joyce (66), Lowrie (65), Olson 2 (45). SB_Semien (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Choo 2, Odor 4); Oakland 1 (Joyce). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gomez. GIDP_Gomez, Lowrie.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 3-7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|1
|6
|79
|5.42
|Barnette
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.50
|Gardewine
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|7.94
|Mendez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.50
|Espino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5.31
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Graveman, W, 6-4
|7
|6
|1
|1
|3
|4
|101
|4.17
|Hatcher, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.88
|Treinen, S, 13-18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.14
Inherited runners-scored_Mendez 1-0, Espino 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:37. A_13,848 (37,090).
