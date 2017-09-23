201.5
Athletics 4, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 12:58 am 09/23/2017 12:58am
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .263
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Mazara lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Beltre dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .314
Gallo 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .208
Gomez cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Nicholas c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Robinson 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .212
Totals 34 1 8 1 3 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .257
Joyce rf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .240
Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .280
Davis lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .241
1-Smolinski pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .262
Healy dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .270
Pinder cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Totals 31 4 7 4 2 9
Texas 001 000 000—1 8 1
Oakland 021 010 00x—4 7 0

1-ran for Davis in the 8th.

E_Robinson (3). LOB_Texas 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Beltre (22), Robinson (4), Semien (19). HR_Choo (21), off Graveman; Olson (24), off Martinez. RBIs_Choo (76), Joyce (66), Lowrie (65), Olson 2 (45). SB_Semien (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Choo 2, Odor 4); Oakland 1 (Joyce). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gomez. GIDP_Gomez, Lowrie.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, L, 3-7 6 5 4 3 1 6 79 5.42
Barnette 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.50
Gardewine 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 7.94
Mendez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.50
Espino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.31
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Graveman, W, 6-4 7 6 1 1 3 4 101 4.17
Hatcher, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.88
Treinen, S, 13-18 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.14

Inherited runners-scored_Mendez 1-0, Espino 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:37. A_13,848 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

