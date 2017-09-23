201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Athletics 4, Rangers 1

Athletics 4, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 12:57 am 09/23/2017 12:57am
Share
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 5 1 1 1 Semien ss 4 2 2 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Joyce rf-lf 4 0 1 1
Mazara lf 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 1
Beltre dh 3 0 1 0 K.Davis lf 3 1 0 0
Gallo 1b 3 0 1 0 Smlnski pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Gomez cf 3 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 2
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Healy dh 4 0 1 0
Ncholas c 4 0 1 0 Pinder cf-rf 3 0 0 0
D.Rbnsn 3b 4 0 2 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 1 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 31 4 7 4
Texas 001 000 000—1
Oakland 021 010 00x—4

E_D.Robinson (3). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Beltre (22), D.Robinson (4), Semien (19). HR_Choo (21), M.Olson (24). SB_Semien (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Martinez L,3-7 6 5 4 3 1 6
Barnette 1 2 0 0 0 1
Gardewine 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Mendez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Espino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Graveman W,6-4 7 6 1 1 3 4
Hatcher H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen S,13-18 1 2 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:37. A_13,848 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?