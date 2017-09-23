Athletics 4, Rangers 1

|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Beltre dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smlnski pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ncholas c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rbnsn 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|Oakland
|021
|010
|00x—4
E_D.Robinson (3). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Beltre (22), D.Robinson (4), Semien (19). HR_Choo (21), M.Olson (24). SB_Semien (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Martinez L,3-7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Barnette
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gardewine
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mendez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Espino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Graveman W,6-4
|7
|6
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Hatcher H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S,13-18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:37. A_13,848 (37,090).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.