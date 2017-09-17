Astros 7, Mariners 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Cano 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .283 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Gamel lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .278 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .256 a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Totals 31 1 6 1 1 13

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .291 Reddick rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .315 Correa ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .304 Gonzalez 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .293 Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .292 Fisher lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .227 Totals 37 7 12 7 1 4

Seattle 001 000 000—1 6 1 Houston 000 040 30x—7 12 0

a-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.

E_Cano (9). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gonzalez (30), Gurriel (37). HR_Gamel (10), off Verlander; Fisher (5), off Moore; Gonzalez (22), off Pazos; Springer (32), off Pagan; Correa (21), off Pagan. RBIs_Gamel (54), Springer (79), Correa 2 (71), Gonzalez 2 (82), Fisher 2 (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Seager 2); Houston 4 (Reddick 2, McCann, Fisher). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; Houston 1 for 7.

GIDP_Cruz.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gonzalez, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore, L, 1-4 4 2-3 7 3 3 0 1 78 5.40 Pazos 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 3.63 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.43 Pagan 1 2 3 2 0 2 28 3.40 Gonzales 1 2 0 0 1 1 21 6.62 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 13-8 7 3 1 1 1 10 99 3.50 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.71 Giles 1 3 0 0 0 2 20 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:50. A_30,247 (42,060).

