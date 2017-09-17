Astros 7, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|1
|4
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Houston
|000
|040
|30x—7
|12
|0
a-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.
E_Cano (9). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gonzalez (30), Gurriel (37). HR_Gamel (10), off Verlander; Fisher (5), off Moore; Gonzalez (22), off Pazos; Springer (32), off Pagan; Correa (21), off Pagan. RBIs_Gamel (54), Springer (79), Correa 2 (71), Gonzalez 2 (82), Fisher 2 (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Seager 2); Houston 4 (Reddick 2, McCann, Fisher). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; Houston 1 for 7.
GIDP_Cruz.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gonzalez, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore, L, 1-4
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|78
|5.40
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3.63
|Altavilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.43
|Pagan
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|28
|3.40
|Gonzales
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|6.62
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 13-8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|99
|3.50
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.71
|Giles
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:50. A_30,247 (42,060).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.