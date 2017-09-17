501.5
Astros 7, Mariners 1

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 5:12 pm 09/17/2017 05:12pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Cano 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .283
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Gamel lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .278
Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .256
a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Totals 31 1 6 1 1 13
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .291
Reddick rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .315
Correa ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .304
Gonzalez 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .293
Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .292
Fisher lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .227
Totals 37 7 12 7 1 4
Seattle 001 000 000—1 6 1
Houston 000 040 30x—7 12 0

a-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.

E_Cano (9). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gonzalez (30), Gurriel (37). HR_Gamel (10), off Verlander; Fisher (5), off Moore; Gonzalez (22), off Pazos; Springer (32), off Pagan; Correa (21), off Pagan. RBIs_Gamel (54), Springer (79), Correa 2 (71), Gonzalez 2 (82), Fisher 2 (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Seager 2); Houston 4 (Reddick 2, McCann, Fisher). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; Houston 1 for 7.

GIDP_Cruz.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gonzalez, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore, L, 1-4 4 2-3 7 3 3 0 1 78 5.40
Pazos 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 3.63
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.43
Pagan 1 2 3 2 0 2 28 3.40
Gonzales 1 2 0 0 1 1 21 6.62
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 13-8 7 3 1 1 1 10 99 3.50
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.71
Giles 1 3 0 0 0 2 20 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:50. A_30,247 (42,060).

