Astros 7, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnza 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vglbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
|Houston
|000
|040
|30x—7
E_Cano (9). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Ma.Gonzalez (30), Y.Gurriel (37). HR_Gamel (10), Springer (32), Correa (21), Ma.Gonzalez (22), Fisher (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Moore L,1-4
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Altavilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagan
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Gonzales
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|Verlander W,13-8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:50. A_30,247 (42,060).
