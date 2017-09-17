Astros 7, Mariners 1

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Sprnger cf 4 2 2 1 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 5 1 1 0 Cano 2b 4 0 2 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 2 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Ma.Gnza 2b 4 1 2 2 K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0 Beltran dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Gamel lf 3 1 1 1 Y.Grrel 1b 4 1 2 0 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 Fisher lf 4 1 2 2 Vglbach ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 37 7 12 7

Seattle 001 000 000—1 Houston 000 040 30x—7

E_Cano (9). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Ma.Gonzalez (30), Y.Gurriel (37). HR_Gamel (10), Springer (32), Correa (21), Ma.Gonzalez (22), Fisher (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Moore L,1-4 4 2-3 7 3 3 0 1 Pazos 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pagan 1 2 3 2 0 2 Gonzales 1 2 0 0 1 1 Houston Verlander W,13-8 7 3 1 1 1 10 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 Giles 1 3 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:50. A_30,247 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.