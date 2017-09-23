201.5
Astros 6, Angels 2

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 3:55 pm 09/23/2017 03:55pm
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 2 1 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Ma.Gnza 2b 4 2 3 0
Upton lf 4 2 2 2 Correa ss 3 1 3 3
Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 Gattis c 4 1 1 3
Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 1 0 Y.Grrel dh 3 0 0 0
A.Smmns ss 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Vlbuena 3b 3 0 1 0 Fisher rf 4 0 0 0
Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 Maybin cf 4 0 0 0
Grterol c 1 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
Yng Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
C.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 31 6 8 6
Los Angeles 000 000 101—2
Houston 100 040 10x—6

E_N.Ramirez (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 5. 2B_Valbuena (12), Ma.Gonzalez 2 (32), Correa (21). HR_Upton 2 (34), Gattis (12). SB_Bregman (17). CS_White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Norris L,2-6 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 2
Paredes 1 2-3 3 4 4 0 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Salas 1 2 1 1 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 1
Houston
Morton W,13-7 7 4 1 1 1 5
Sipp 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Musgrove 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Harris 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Paredes (White), by Paredes (Bregman), by Morton (Cron), by Morton (Pujols).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:38. A_34,035 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

