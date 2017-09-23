Astros 6, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnza 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Bra.Phl 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Grrel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fisher rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|101—2
|Houston
|100
|040
|10x—6
E_N.Ramirez (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 5. 2B_Valbuena (12), Ma.Gonzalez 2 (32), Correa (21). HR_Upton 2 (34), Gattis (12). SB_Bregman (17). CS_White (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Norris L,2-6
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Paredes
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salas
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|Morton W,13-7
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Sipp
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Musgrove
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Paredes (White), by Paredes (Bregman), by Morton (Cron), by Morton (Pujols).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:38. A_34,035 (42,060).
