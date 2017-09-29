201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 3, Red Sox 2

Astros 3, Red Sox 2

By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 10:11 pm 09/29/2017 10:11pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285
Bregman 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .287
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .348
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .313
Gonzalez lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .303
Gattis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Centeno c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Beltran dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230
2-Maybin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .296
Fisher rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .214
Totals 33 3 6 3 3 8
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Pedroia 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .293
1-Holt pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Moreland 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246
Ramirez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
3-Young pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Devers 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .224
Davis cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .235
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 9
Houston 001 020 000—3 6 0
Boston 000 011 000—2 5 1

1-ran for Pedroia in the 8th. 2-ran for Beltran in the 9th. 3-ran for Ramirez in the 9th.

E_Devers (14). LOB_Houston 6, Boston 5. 2B_Bregman (39), Bogaerts (31), Moreland (33), Ramirez (24), Devers (12). HR_Bregman (19), off Fister. RBIs_Bregman 3 (71), Pedroia (62), Devers (27). SB_Betts (25). CS_Maybin (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, Gonzalez 2, Gattis); Boston 4 (Ramirez 2, Devers, Leon). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Springer 2, Altuve, Pedroia.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 14-7 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 4 64 3.62
Liriano, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 9 5.66
Devenski, H, 25 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.68
Harris, H, 19 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.05
Giles, S, 34-38 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.30
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fister, L, 5-9 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 5 74 4.88
Price 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 24 3.42
Reed 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 2.88
Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.32

Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 1-0, Devenski 3-0. PB_Leon (7).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_2:47. A_36,623 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

