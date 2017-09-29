Astros 3, Red Sox 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285 Bregman 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .287 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .348 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .313 Gonzalez lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .303 Gattis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Centeno c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Beltran dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 2-Maybin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Fisher rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .214 Totals 33 3 6 3 3 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Pedroia 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .293 1-Holt pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271 Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Moreland 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .246 Ramirez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 3-Young pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Devers 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .224 Davis cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .235 Totals 31 2 5 2 3 9

Houston 001 020 000—3 6 0 Boston 000 011 000—2 5 1

1-ran for Pedroia in the 8th. 2-ran for Beltran in the 9th. 3-ran for Ramirez in the 9th.

E_Devers (14). LOB_Houston 6, Boston 5. 2B_Bregman (39), Bogaerts (31), Moreland (33), Ramirez (24), Devers (12). HR_Bregman (19), off Fister. RBIs_Bregman 3 (71), Pedroia (62), Devers (27). SB_Betts (25). CS_Maybin (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, Gonzalez 2, Gattis); Boston 4 (Ramirez 2, Devers, Leon). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Springer 2, Altuve, Pedroia.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 14-7 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 4 64 3.62 Liriano, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 9 5.66 Devenski, H, 25 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.68 Harris, H, 19 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.05 Giles, S, 34-38 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.30 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fister, L, 5-9 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 5 74 4.88 Price 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 24 3.42 Reed 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 2.88 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.32

Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 1-0, Devenski 3-0. PB_Leon (7).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_2:47. A_36,623 (37,499).

