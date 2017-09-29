Astros 3, Red Sox 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.287
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.313
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Gattis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Centeno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|2-Maybin pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Fisher rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Pedroia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|1-Holt pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|3-Young pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|9
|Houston
|001
|020
|000—3
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|011
|000—2
|5
|1
1-ran for Pedroia in the 8th. 2-ran for Beltran in the 9th. 3-ran for Ramirez in the 9th.
E_Devers (14). LOB_Houston 6, Boston 5. 2B_Bregman (39), Bogaerts (31), Moreland (33), Ramirez (24), Devers (12). HR_Bregman (19), off Fister. RBIs_Bregman 3 (71), Pedroia (62), Devers (27). SB_Betts (25). CS_Maybin (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, Gonzalez 2, Gattis); Boston 4 (Ramirez 2, Devers, Leon). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Springer 2, Altuve, Pedroia.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 14-7
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|64
|3.62
|Liriano, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|5.66
|Devenski, H, 25
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.68
|Harris, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.05
|Giles, S, 34-38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.30
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fister, L, 5-9
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|74
|4.88
|Price
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.42
|Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|2.88
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.32
Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 1-0, Devenski 3-0. PB_Leon (7).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_2:47. A_36,623 (37,499).
