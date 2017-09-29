201.5
Astros 3, Red Sox 2

Astros 3, Red Sox 2

By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 10:10 pm 09/29/2017 10:10pm
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 3 3 Pedroia 2b 3 0 0 1
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Holt pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0
Ma.Gnza lf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 3 0 0 0
Gattis c 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0
Centeno c 0 0 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 4 0 1 0
Beltran dh 4 0 1 0 Young pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Maybin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 1
Y.Grrel 1b 4 1 1 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
Fisher rf 4 1 1 0 Ra.Dvis cf 3 1 1 0
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 31 2 5 2
Houston 001 020 000—3
Boston 000 011 000—2

E_Devers (14). LOB_Houston 6, Boston 5. 2B_Bregman (39), Bogaerts (31), Moreland (33), H.Ramirez (24), Devers (12). HR_Bregman (19). SB_Betts (25). CS_Maybin (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Morton W,14-7 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 4
Liriano H,6 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Devenski H,25 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Harris H,19 1 0 0 0 1 2
Giles S,34-38 1 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Fister L,5-9 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 5
Price 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Reed 1 0 0 0 2 0
Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_2:47. A_36,623 (37,499).

Latest