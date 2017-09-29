Astros 3, Red Sox 2

|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Pedroia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Centeno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Young pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ra.Dvis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Houston
|001
|020
|000—3
|Boston
|000
|011
|000—2
E_Devers (14). LOB_Houston 6, Boston 5. 2B_Bregman (39), Bogaerts (31), Moreland (33), H.Ramirez (24), Devers (12). HR_Bregman (19). SB_Betts (25). CS_Maybin (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Morton W,14-7
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Liriano H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Devenski H,25
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris H,19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Giles S,34-38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Fister L,5-9
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Price
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_2:47. A_36,623 (37,499).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.