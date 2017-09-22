Astros 3, Angels 0

201.5
By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 11:31 pm 09/22/2017 11:31pm
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 3 0 1 0 Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 2 0 1 0
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Fisher rf-lf 2 0 0 0
Pujols dh 2 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
Bra.Phl 2b 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnza ss 2 0 0 0
A.Smmns ss 3 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 0 0 0 0
Vlbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b-ss 2 1 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Y.Grrel 1b 3 1 1 3
Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Revere ph 1 0 1 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0
T.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0
Maybin cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 27 3 3 3
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0
Houston 000 000 30x—3

DP_Houston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 2. 2B_Reddick (34). HR_Y.Gurriel (18). SB_Revere (21), Altuve (32).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Richards 6 1 0 0 1 6
Petit L,5-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Verlander W,14-8 7 1 0 0 2 6
Devenski H,23 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles S,33-37 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:00. A_34,127 (42,060).

