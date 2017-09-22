Astros 3, Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b-ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Grrel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Revere ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|Houston
|000
|000
|30x—3
DP_Houston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 2. 2B_Reddick (34). HR_Y.Gurriel (18). SB_Revere (21), Altuve (32).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Richards
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Petit L,5-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Middleton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Verlander W,14-8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Devenski H,23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles S,33-37
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:00. A_34,127 (42,060).
