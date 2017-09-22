Astros 3, Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .244 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278 Pujols dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Phillips 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Valbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .192 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218 a-Revere ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Totals 27 0 2 0 3 7

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Reddick rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .317 Fisher rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .346 Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .292 Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Bregman 3b-ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .279 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 3 0 0 .299 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Maybin cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Totals 27 3 3 3 2 9

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 2 0 Houston 000 000 30x—3 3 0

a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 2. 2B_Reddick (34). HR_Gurriel (18), off Petit. RBIs_Gurriel 3 (72). SB_Revere (21), Altuve (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Upton); Houston 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 3.

GIDP_Trout, Pujols.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Altuve, Bregman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 6 1 0 0 1 6 85 1.50 Petit, L, 5-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 17 2.67 Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.19 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.28 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 14-8 7 1 0 0 2 6 99 3.38 Devenski, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.64 Giles, S, 33-37 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 2.37

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:00. A_34,127 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.