Astros 3, Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Phillips 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Valbuena 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Revere ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Fisher rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Gonzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Davis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Bregman 3b-ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.299
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Maybin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|30x—3
|3
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 2. 2B_Reddick (34). HR_Gurriel (18), off Petit. RBIs_Gurriel 3 (72). SB_Revere (21), Altuve (32).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Upton); Houston 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 3.
GIDP_Trout, Pujols.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Altuve, Bregman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|85
|1.50
|Petit, L, 5-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|17
|2.67
|Middleton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.19
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.28
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 14-8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|99
|3.38
|Devenski, H, 23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.64
|Giles, S, 33-37
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|2.37
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:00. A_34,127 (42,060).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.