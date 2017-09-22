201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Astros 3, Angels 0

Astros 3, Angels 0

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 11:32 pm 09/22/2017 11:32pm
Share
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .244
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278
Pujols dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Phillips 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Valbuena 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .192
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218
a-Revere ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Totals 27 0 2 0 3 7
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Reddick rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .317
Fisher rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .346
Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .292
Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Bregman 3b-ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .279
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 3 0 0 .299
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Maybin cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Totals 27 3 3 3 2 9
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 2 0
Houston 000 000 30x—3 3 0

a-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Houston 2. 2B_Reddick (34). HR_Gurriel (18), off Petit. RBIs_Gurriel 3 (72). SB_Revere (21), Altuve (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Upton); Houston 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 3.

GIDP_Trout, Pujols.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Altuve, Bregman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 6 1 0 0 1 6 85 1.50
Petit, L, 5-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 17 2.67
Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.19
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.28
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 14-8 7 1 0 0 2 6 99 3.38
Devenski, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.64
Giles, S, 33-37 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 2.37

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:00. A_34,127 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?