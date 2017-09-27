201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Baseball owners approve sale…

Baseball owners approve sale of Marlins to Derek Jeter group

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 4:07 pm 09/27/2017 04:07pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter speaks to the media after the last baseball game of his career, against the Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park in Boston. Two people familiar with the vote say major league owners have approved the sale of the Miami Marlins by Jeffrey Loria to an investment group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter. The people confirmed the vote to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, because the approval had not been announced. One of the people said the vote was unanimous, with 75 percent approval needed. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Major league owners have unanimously approved the sale of the team by Jeffrey Loria to an investment group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman.

Major League Baseball announced the approval, which was done via conference call Wednesday.

A signed $1.2 billion agreement was submitted to Major League Baseball last month to sell the Marlins to a group led by Sherman, a venture capitalist who will be the controlling owner. Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain, plans to be a limited partner in charge of the business and baseball operations.

The closing on the sale is expected within a few days.

Jeter was a 14-time All-Star shortstop who retired in 2014 after 20 seasons with the Yankees. He has long talked of his desire to own a team.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest