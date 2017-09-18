501.5
Altherr’s grand slam lifts Phillies past Dodgers 4-3

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 10:01 pm 09/18/2017 10:01pm
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Altherr hits a grand slam off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 4-3. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Altherr hit a grand slam, the first ever given up by Clayton Kershaw, to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Los Angeles Dodgers and their ace, 4-3 on Monday night.

Chris Taylor and Justin Turner led off the game with consecutive homers and Curtis Granderson also went deep for the Dodgers, who opened play with a magic number of four to clinch the NL West. At 96-54, Los Angeles still has the best record in baseball.

The Phillies have been a thorn in the side of Kerhshaw (17-4). The Dodgers’ ace left-hander dropped to 3-5 in his career versus Philadelphia, one of just three teams he has a losing record against.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was cruising until the sixth, when he allowed a bloop single by Freddy Galvis between a pair of walks to load the bases for Altherr. The Phillies outfielder crushed Kershaw’s 1-1 breaking ball 418 feet to left to give Philadelphia a 4-2 advantage.

___

