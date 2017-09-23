All Times EDT

201.5
By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 12:51 am 09/23/2017 12:51am
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 85 68 .556
Minnesota 80 74 .519
Los Angeles 76 77 .497
Texas 76 77 .497
Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Minnesota 12, Detroit 1

Texas 4, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 4, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Norris 2-5) at Houston (Morton 12-7), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-11) at Toronto (Biagini 3-11), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 15-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gonzalez 8-11) at Oakland (Manaea 11-10), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 88 65 .575
Colorado 82 71 .536
St. Louis 81 72 .529 1
Milwaukee 81 73 .526
Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at Milwaukee (Suter 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 11-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-11), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Peters 0-2) at Arizona (Walker 9-8), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 1-3) at San Diego (Chacin 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

___

