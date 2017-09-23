All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Minnesota
|80
|74
|.519
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|77
|.497
|3½
|Texas
|76
|77
|.497
|3½
|Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1
Minnesota 12, Detroit 1
Texas 4, Seattle 2
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 4, Texas 1
L.A. Angels (Norris 2-5) at Houston (Morton 12-7), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-11) at Toronto (Biagini 3-11), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 15-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gonzalez 8-11) at Oakland (Manaea 11-10), 9:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|88
|65
|.575
|—
|Colorado
|82
|71
|.536
|—
|St. Louis
|81
|72
|.529
|1
|Milwaukee
|81
|73
|.526
|1½
|Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at Milwaukee (Suter 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 11-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-11), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Peters 0-2) at Arizona (Walker 9-8), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 1-3) at San Diego (Chacin 12-10), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
___
