All Times EDT

201.5
By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 10:48 pm 09/21/2017 10:48pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 85 67 .559
Minnesota 79 74 .516
Los Angeles 76 76 .500
Texas 75 76 .497 3
Kansas City 75 77 .493
Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 15, Toronto 5

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Texas 8, Seattle 6

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 12, Detroit 1

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11) at Toronto (Estrada 9-8), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 11-10) at Detroit (Norris 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 8-12) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 3-6) at Oakland (Graveman 5-4), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 88 65 .575
Colorado 82 70 .539
Milwaukee 81 71 .533 1
St. Louis 80 72 .526 2
Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 13, San Diego 7

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 12-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 11-14), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 11-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:35 p.m.

Miami (Conley 7-7) at Arizona (Greinke 17-6), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 8-4) at San Diego (Lyles 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.




