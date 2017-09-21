All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|85
|67
|.559
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|74
|.513
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|76
|.500
|2
|Texas
|75
|76
|.497
|2½
|Kansas City
|75
|77
|.493
|3
|Seattle
|74
|78
|.487
|4
|Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 15, Toronto 5
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5
Texas 8, Seattle 6
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 1, Toronto 0
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11) at Toronto (Estrada 9-8), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 11-10) at Detroit (Norris 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 8-12) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 3-6) at Oakland (Graveman 5-4), 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 16-9) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|88
|65
|.575
|—
|Colorado
|82
|70
|.539
|—
|Milwaukee
|81
|71
|.533
|1
|St. Louis
|79
|72
|.523
|2½
|Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 13, San Diego 7
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 12-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 11-14), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 11-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:35 p.m.
Miami (Conley 7-7) at Arizona (Greinke 17-6), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 8-4) at San Diego (Lyles 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
