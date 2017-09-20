All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|84
|67
|.556
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|73
|.517
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|74
|.507
|1½
|Texas
|74
|76
|.493
|3½
|Seattle
|74
|77
|.490
|4
|Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 3, Seattle 1
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 8-2), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 4-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 10-4) at Seattle (Paxton 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|87
|65
|.572
|—
|Colorado
|82
|69
|.543
|—
|Milwaukee
|81
|70
|.536
|1
|St. Louis
|78
|72
|.520
|3½
|Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings
San Diego 6, Arizona 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 3
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 11-11) at Cincinnati (Bailey 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 14-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 17-9), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 5-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-14), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:35 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
