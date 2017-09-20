All Times EDT

201.5
By The Associated Press September 20, 2017
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 84 67 .556
Minnesota 78 73 .517
Los Angeles 76 74 .507
Texas 74 76 .493
Seattle 74 77 .490 4
Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Salazar 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 8-2), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 4-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 10-4) at Seattle (Paxton 12-4), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 87 65 .572
Colorado 82 69 .543
Milwaukee 81 70 .536 1
St. Louis 78 72 .520
Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Martinez 11-11) at Cincinnati (Bailey 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 14-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 17-9), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 5-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-14), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:35 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

