All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|82
|66
|.554
|—
|Minnesota
|77
|71
|.520
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|72
|.514
|1
|Seattle
|74
|75
|.497
|3½
|Kansas City
|73
|75
|.493
|4
|Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Toronto 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6
Houston 8, Seattle 6
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4
Toronto 7, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0
Baltimore (Jimenez 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-10), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 8-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-4), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Houston (Verlander 12-8), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 10-10), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gonzalez 7-11) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|87
|62
|.584
|—
|Colorado
|82
|67
|.550
|—
|Milwaukee
|78
|70
|.527
|3½
|Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 10, Miami 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 1
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
Miami 7, Milwaukee 4
Colorado 16, San Diego 0
Arizona 2, San Francisco 0
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2) vs. Miami (Peters 0-1) at Milwaukee, Wis., 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Chacin 12-10) at Colorado (Gray 8-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 9-7) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.